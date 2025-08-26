U.S. SEC Delays Decision on Canary PENGU ETF Until October 2025

TLDR

  • The SEC has postponed its decision on the Canary PENGU ETF until October 12, 2025.
  • The delay gives the SEC more time to assess the potential impact of the hybrid crypto asset.
  • The PENGU ETF proposal combines PENGU tokens with Pudgy Penguins NFTs in one investment vehicle.
  • The SEC previously stated that a decision would be made by August 28, but extended the review period.
  • The SEC’s cautious approach to crypto ETFs is reflected in the delay of both the PENGU ETF and other crypto asset proposals.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the Canary Capital Group’s PENGU ETF. Initially set for August 28, 2025, the decision has been moved to October 12, 2025. This delay comes as the SEC seeks additional time to review the application for the hybrid crypto-ETF.

SEC Requests More Time for Review of PENGU ETF

The Canary PENGU ETF was filed with the SEC by the Cboe BZX Exchange in June. The ETF aims to offer exposure to PENGU tokens and Pudgy Penguins NFTs, a popular non-fungible token collection. According to the SEC, the additional time will allow for further evaluation of the proposal’s implications. The Commission’s decision will assess whether this hybrid model fits within existing regulations for commodity-based trust shares.

The SEC’s delay follows its public comment on July 14, which stated that a decision would be made by August 28. The extra time is now allocated to assess the potential impact of combining meme tokens and NFTs in one investment vehicle. If approved, the PENGU ETF would mark a significant milestone in the evolving crypto-ETF market.

In the context of the growing cryptocurrency market, the SEC’s careful review indicates a cautious approach to innovation. Canary Capital Group’s proposal represents one of the first attempts to merge digital assets with NFTs in an ETF structure. The SEC’s extended review reflects the proposal’s complexity and potential for market disruption.

The SEC’s Broader Approach to Crypto ETFs

The delay in the Canary PENGU ETF decision is part of a broader trend in the SEC’s handling of crypto-related ETFs. Earlier this week, the SEC also deferred decisions on several XRP ETF applications. Similarly, applications for Bitwise, 21Shares Solana ETF, and Litecoin ETFs were also postponed last week.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce recently stated that delays do not indicate a lack of likelihood for approval. “These delays reflect a prudent approach to reviewing innovative financial products,” she explained. The SEC’s cautious stance, as reflected in the PENGU ETF postponement, aligns with its broader strategy to evaluate the evolving crypto market thoroughly.

