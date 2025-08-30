U.S. SEC Postpones Verdict on Grayscale’s Spot Ethereum ETF Staking Feature

By: Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:48
U
U$0.01469+63.22%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004889-7.58%

TLDR

  • SEC postpones decision on Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust staking feature.

  • Grayscale seeks to add staking to its Ethereum Trust ETF for enhanced offerings.

  • The decision could impact broader adoption of crypto ETFs in the U.S. market.

  • Grayscale continues to navigate regulatory hurdles despite past setbacks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to delay its decision on Grayscale Investments’ proposal to add a staking feature to its Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE). The delay comes amid ongoing regulatory discussions concerning the potential inclusion of Ethereum staking rewards in Grayscale’s existing product offerings.

This delay is notable because the approval of staking could have a significant impact on the broader cryptocurrency market. It would allow Ethereum holders within Grayscale’s ETF to earn staking rewards, a feature that is gaining popularity among investors as Ethereum shifts towards a more sustainable proof-of-stake model.

Grayscale, one of the largest digital asset management firms, has previously faced regulatory challenges, such as the SEC’s rejection of its attempt to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF. However, despite such obstacles, the firm has managed to navigate regulatory waters and gain traction in the investment space.

Grayscale Growing Influence in the Crypto ETF Space

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) has already garnered significant attention by providing investors with exposure to Ethereum without the complexities of directly owning and managing the cryptocurrency. ETHE holds Ethereum and aims to reflect the value of the cryptocurrency, minus expenses, providing investors with an easy-to-use financial product.

The company has also expanded its product range, offering Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) for investors seeking more affordable exposure to these digital assets. Despite some hurdles in the past, Grayscale’s ability to push forward with these offerings demonstrates its growing influence in the cryptocurrency financial products space.

Grayscale has positioned itself as a market leader in crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products), and its products have attracted a diverse range of investors, including institutional clients. By moving forward with its staking proposal, Grayscale could offer more value to Ethereum investors and further strengthen its position in the market.

SEC Role in Shaping Crypto Investment Products

The delay in decision-making comes as the SEC continues to refine its stance on cryptocurrency-based investment products. The regulatory body has been scrutinizing various crypto ETFs, particularly those that propose innovative features like staking, which could add a new dimension to the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC’s decision to postpone Grayscale’s staking proposal signals the complexity involved in integrating such features into regulated investment products. The agency must ensure that investor protections are in place, especially in an asset class known for its volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

Given the rising popularity of digital assets, the SEC’s actions will likely play a critical role in determining how such products evolve and whether crypto-based ETFs will become more mainstream in the U.S. financial landscape.

The post U.S. SEC Postpones Verdict on Grayscale’s Spot Ethereum ETF Staking Feature appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001575-5.63%
dYdX
DYDX$0.6027-4.36%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Share
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,386.77-3.59%
Capverse
CAP$0.07079-0.79%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2701-4.52%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Share
New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

A rising Ethereum-based token is capturing widespread investor attention as projections suggest it could challenge Shiba Inu’s market position in under 100 days. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has now surged into stage 12 at $0.0021, representing a 110% gain from its initial offering.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001207-3.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-5.28%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000554-2.29%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/30 00:49
Share

Trending News

More

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role