PANews reported on September 25th that according to Eleanor Terrett , the U.S. Senate Banking Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on crypto taxation on October 1st. Witnesses include Jason Somensatto , Policy Director of Coin Center, Andrea S. Kramer , founding member of ASKramer Law, Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Taxation at Coinbase , and Annette Nellen, Chair of the Digital Asset Taxation Working Group of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants .

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

By: PANews
2025/09/25 07:35
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Eleanor Terrett , the U.S. Senate Banking Committee announced that it will hold a hearing on crypto taxation on October 1st. Witnesses include Jason Somensatto , Policy Director of Coin Center, Andrea S. Kramer , founding member of ASKramer Law, Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Taxation at Coinbase , and Annette Nellen, Chair of the Digital Asset Taxation Working Group of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants .

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:10
Coinstats2025/09/25 07:35
