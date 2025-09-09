U.S. Senate Democrats release market structure framework, priorities include preventing Trump from profiting from cryptocurrency investments

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Crypto In America, a group of 12 Senate Democrats released a detailed framework for market structure legislation on Tuesday morning, a strong signal that the minority party is ready to work bipartisan with Republicans on comprehensive cryptocurrency market reform. They believe that the global cryptocurrency market, with a value of nearly $4 trillion and millions of Americans participating, cannot remain in a regulatory limbo. Preventing Trump from profiting from his cryptocurrency investments is a top priority, and the framework includes a dedicated section to prevent officials and their families from profiting from digital assets while in office. It is also described as a roadmap to achieve a bipartisan outcome.

The Democrats have seven priorities, including clarifying the CFTC's regulatory authority, clarifying regulatory purview, requiring issuers to disclose information, promoting platform compliance, preventing illegal financial activities, prohibiting officials and their families from profiting, and ensuring fair and effective regulation. This framework, proposed after the Republicans released a draft, aims to create legislation acceptable to both sides. However, controversial provisions (such as the ethics clause and strict regulation of decentralized finance) and the timing of the bill may make its passage more difficult.