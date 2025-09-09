U.S. Senate Democrats release market structure framework, priorities include preventing Trump from profiting from cryptocurrency investments

By: PANews
2025/09/09 17:46
Union
U$0.00994-1.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.831+2.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+2.31%
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Crypto In America, a group of 12 Senate Democrats released a detailed framework for market structure legislation on Tuesday morning, a strong signal that the minority party is ready to work bipartisan with Republicans on comprehensive cryptocurrency market reform. They believe that the global cryptocurrency market, with a value of nearly $4 trillion and millions of Americans participating, cannot remain in a regulatory limbo. Preventing Trump from profiting from his cryptocurrency investments is a top priority, and the framework includes a dedicated section to prevent officials and their families from profiting from digital assets while in office. It is also described as a roadmap to achieve a bipartisan outcome.

The Democrats have seven priorities, including clarifying the CFTC's regulatory authority, clarifying regulatory purview, requiring issuers to disclose information, promoting platform compliance, preventing illegal financial activities, prohibiting officials and their families from profiting, and ensuring fair and effective regulation. This framework, proposed after the Republicans released a draft, aims to create legislation acceptable to both sides. However, controversial provisions (such as the ethics clause and strict regulation of decentralized finance) and the timing of the bill may make its passage more difficult.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.162+28.46%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001427+4.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002622+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002015+2.07%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01079-1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0875-6.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002015+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading