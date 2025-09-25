U.S. Senate to Hold Hearing on Crypto Taxation Next Week

TLDR

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing next week on the taxation of digital assets. Scheduled for October 1, the session will bring together industry experts to discuss the challenges and proposals surrounding crypto taxation. The hearing comes as lawmakers consider adapting existing tax rules to better accommodate digital assets.

Key Experts to Testify on Crypto Taxation

Several notable figures from the crypto and tax policy sectors will testify during the hearing. Among the witnesses are Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Tax at Coinbase, and Jason Somensatto, Director of Policy at Coin Center. They will provide their perspectives on how the U.S. should handle the taxation of digital assets. Andrea S. Kramer, founding member of ASKramer Law, and Annette Nellen, chair of the American Institute of CPAs’ Digital Assets Tax Task Force, will also appear.

These experts are expected to discuss the complexities of applying current tax laws to cryptocurrencies. They will likely examine the challenges crypto users face when trying to comply with tax regulations. The testimony will aim to provide clarity on issues such as the taxation of crypto transactions, capital gains, and the classification of digital assets.

Senators Push for Reformed Crypto Tax Rules

The Senate Finance Committee’s hearing follows recent efforts to update the tax code regarding digital assets. Senator Cynthia Lummis, a pro-crypto advocate, has introduced a bill aimed at providing tax relief for crypto participants. Her proposal seeks to address the issue of double taxation, where miners and stakers are taxed both when they receive rewards and when they sell them. Lummis also advocates for a de minimis tax exemption, which would exclude small crypto transactions from being taxed.

The hearing is also in line with recommendations from the White House’s Digital Asset Working Group. Their recent report suggested recognizing crypto as a new asset class, with distinct tax rules tailored to digital assets. These recommendations highlight the need for updated guidance from the IRS on topics like stablecoin taxation and the treatment of small amounts of crypto earned through airdrops, mining or staking.

The hearing marks an important step in ongoing discussions about how to address crypto taxation. It could help shape the future framework for taxing digital assets in the U.S. As lawmakers continue to deliberate on the issue, the outcome of the hearing may influence the direction of future crypto tax legislation.

