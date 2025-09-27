U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE & XRP Unlock New Access

Crypto News

REX Osprey has launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRPR), giving investors regulated, direct exposure to two of the market’s most popular altcoins.

Structured under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, these ETFs provide investor protections that many crypto products still lack. Following the debut, both DOGE and XRP saw notable price jumps and a spike in trading volume a clear sign of pent-up demand now that institutional and retail access is easier.

This move follows earlier milestones such as Solana’s staking ETF approval and reinforces that spot crypto ETFs are no longer niche products. They are quickly becoming a mainstream gateway to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The market is paying attention and traders are now looking for the next altcoin to benefit from this rising wave.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

