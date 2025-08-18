U.S. stocks waver as investors eye earnings, Fed symposium

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/18 21:46
U.S. stocks opened the week on a muted note as momentum from the recent market rally appeared to pause ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Summary
  • Stocks opened little changed on Monday, with major indices showing potential to pare recent gains.
  • Investors will be watching retail earnings and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
  • Cryptocurrencies have also dipped amid profit taking deals.

The S&P 500 opened 0.1% lower, while the blue-chip index Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered flat, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%.

Stocks were subdued after another week of gains pushed major U.S. indices to a second straight week of winnings, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both striking new record highs. 

What are investors watching this week?

This week’s stock market outlook has a number of key factors that investors will pay attention to greatly. Among these is Wall Street’s focus on the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference set for Aug. 21 to 23 in Wyoming. 

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the central bank symposium, with this being his final Jackson Hole speech before his term ends in May 2026. Key to investor attention at the conference will be Powell’s commentary on the U.S. economic outlook as well as the Fed’s monetary policy framework, the latter crucial, as expectations of a Fed rate cut in September remain high.

Also on the agenda and key to sentiment are upcoming retail giants’ earnings reports, geopolitics, and global trade. In terms of earnings, Wall Street will be keen on Walmart, Home Depot, and Target, crucial reports in the broad take on tariffs and inflation impact. 

Geopolitics remain near the top of the agenda after U.S. President Donald Trump met Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Trump is set to meet Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy and told the Ukrainian leader to forget about the annexed Crimea region in relation to NATO membership.

Bitcoin mirrors stocks

As stocks trade flat amid the shift in sentiment, cryptocurrencies are also struggling.

Like the major gauges, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high above $124k on Aug. 14. However, sell-off has pushed the benchmark digital asset to lows of $114.7k in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s dip and broader stocks’ performance also saw crypto stocks such as Strategy and Coinbase shed more than 2%, respectively.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
