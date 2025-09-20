The post U.S. Treasury advances GENIUS Act to stablecoin regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The U.S. Treasury is advancing regulations under the GENIUS Act to create a stablecoin and digital asset regulatory framework. The Act requires stablecoin issuers to maintain 1:1 asset-backed reserves and provide monthly transparency reports. The U.S. Treasury today advanced regulations under the GENIUS Act, a law signed by President Donald Trump to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins and digital assets. The department posted a press release stating it is seeking public comment on the implementation of the GENIUS Act. The GENIUS Act mandates that stablecoin issuers maintain 1:1 reserves backed by assets like U.S. Treasuries and provide monthly transparency reports, aiming to prevent illicit activities and enhance consumer protections. Stablecoins have grown rapidly, with global market capitalization approaching $290.0 billion as of mid-2025, driven by their use in decentralized finance and cross-border payments. The Act passed with bipartisan support in Congress in 2025 amid concerns over unregulated stablecoins potentially reaching trillions in value and impacting Treasury financing. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-treasury-genius-act-stablecoin-regulations/The post U.S. Treasury advances GENIUS Act to stablecoin regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The U.S. Treasury is advancing regulations under the GENIUS Act to create a stablecoin and digital asset regulatory framework. The Act requires stablecoin issuers to maintain 1:1 asset-backed reserves and provide monthly transparency reports. The U.S. Treasury today advanced regulations under the GENIUS Act, a law signed by President Donald Trump to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins and digital assets. The department posted a press release stating it is seeking public comment on the implementation of the GENIUS Act. The GENIUS Act mandates that stablecoin issuers maintain 1:1 reserves backed by assets like U.S. Treasuries and provide monthly transparency reports, aiming to prevent illicit activities and enhance consumer protections. Stablecoins have grown rapidly, with global market capitalization approaching $290.0 billion as of mid-2025, driven by their use in decentralized finance and cross-border payments. The Act passed with bipartisan support in Congress in 2025 amid concerns over unregulated stablecoins potentially reaching trillions in value and impacting Treasury financing. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-treasury-genius-act-stablecoin-regulations/

U.S. Treasury advances GENIUS Act to stablecoin regulations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:36
Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Treasury is advancing regulations under the GENIUS Act to create a stablecoin and digital asset regulatory framework.
  • The Act requires stablecoin issuers to maintain 1:1 asset-backed reserves and provide monthly transparency reports.

The U.S. Treasury today advanced regulations under the GENIUS Act, a law signed by President Donald Trump to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins and digital assets.

The department posted a press release stating it is seeking public comment on the implementation of the GENIUS Act.

The GENIUS Act mandates that stablecoin issuers maintain 1:1 reserves backed by assets like U.S. Treasuries and provide monthly transparency reports, aiming to prevent illicit activities and enhance consumer protections.

Stablecoins have grown rapidly, with global market capitalization approaching $290.0 billion as of mid-2025, driven by their use in decentralized finance and cross-border payments.

The Act passed with bipartisan support in Congress in 2025 amid concerns over unregulated stablecoins potentially reaching trillions in value and impacting Treasury financing.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-treasury-genius-act-stablecoin-regulations/

