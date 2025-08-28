U.S. Treasury Crypto Sanctions Target $600K DPRK Scheme Backed by Chinese Front

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/28 13:08
U
U$0.00995-7.61%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1697+15.59%

TLDR:

  • Treasury imposed fresh crypto sanctions on DPRK-linked actors accused of funneling funds into weapons programs.
  • A Russian national and DPRK consular official moved $600K in crypto, triggering new U.S. sanctions.
  • A Chinese front company earned $1M for DPRK entities through IT workers, Treasury reported.
  • The new crypto sanctions expand U.S. efforts to block DPRK’s use of IT networks and cryptocurrency.

The U.S. Treasury has announced new sanctions targeting a North Korean revenue scheme that relied on fraudulent IT workers. These workers were accused of infiltrating companies, using stolen identities, and funneling funds back to Pyongyang. 

Officials stated that the network helped finance weapons programs through cryptocurrency channels. The action broadens ongoing measures against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) attempts to evade restrictions. Authorities confirmed that the scheme harmed businesses in the United States and beyond.

Treasury Expands Crypto Sanctions on DPRK IT Networks

According to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctioned network involved two individuals, a Chinese company, and a DPRK trading corporation. 

The announcement, posted by the U.S. Treasury’s official account on X, named Russian national Vitaliy Sergeyevich Andreyev and DPRK official Kim Ung Sun. Both were accused of helping move cryptocurrency into cash to support the DPRK defense ministry’s entities.

Authorities said Andreyev converted nearly $600,000 worth of crypto into U.S. dollars since late 2024. He reportedly worked with Kim Ung Sun, who acted in Russia as a DPRK consular official. 

Their coordination allegedly provided direct support to the Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company, already under sanctions for its role in weapons funding.

The sanctions also hit Shenyang Geumpungri Network Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese front company. Since 2021, Treasury said its delegation of DPRK IT workers generated more than $1 million. Those funds were linked to Chinyong and Korea Sinjin Trading Corporation, both tied to DPRK’s military structures.

Officials stressed that these IT workers used false documents and stolen identities to infiltrate businesses. They sometimes planted malware into networks, enabling theft of sensitive data and ransom demands. This tactic, the Treasury said, created financial and cybersecurity risks for American firms.

Crypto Sanctions Bring New Risks for Businesses and Banks

The new designations place strict limits on any property or assets connected to those named. Any assets under U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. The order also prohibits U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with these entities or individuals.

Financial institutions were warned about possible exposure if they processed transactions tied to the sanctioned parties. The action also opens the possibility of secondary sanctions on foreign banks that knowingly assist these transactions.

OFAC noted that while sanctions aim to restrict illicit funding, they also offer an opportunity for removal if behaviors change. For now, Treasury emphasized that the focus is protecting U.S. businesses from fraud schemes that blend crypto transactions with cyber intrusions.

This announcement builds on earlier actions in July, when Treasury issued sanctions against other DPRK IT networks. The department worked alongside Japan and South Korea, who jointly released a statement on the same day about the continuing risks posed by DPRK’s IT workforce

The post U.S. Treasury Crypto Sanctions Target $600K DPRK Scheme Backed by Chinese Front appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:13
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.00995-11.16%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000791-2.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+18.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

PANews reported on August 5 that according to official news, Particle Network has opened up its end-to-end all-round infrastructure to create a universal transaction layer for RWAs, stablecoins and digital
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 11:10
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Particle Network Launches Universal Transaction Layer for RWAs, Stablecoins, and Digital Assets

3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem