U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 02:00
The move underscores President Donald Trump’s push to make America the world’s leading hub for digital assets.

From Vision to Action

The GENIUS Act, signed into law last month, is the first U.S. statute devoted entirely to stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currency. The law is being hailed as a milestone after years of fragmented oversight, and it has shifted global attention toward Washington’s approach to digital finance.

Trump has directed regulators to adopt “friendly” policies aimed at keeping innovation onshore. By moving rapidly, the administration hopes to signal that the U.S. is not just catching up to Europe and Asia on crypto regulation but intends to set the global standard.

Building the Rulebook

To make that ambition concrete, the Treasury has opened what it calls an “advance notice” period — a preliminary phase of rulemaking that gathers opinions before any draft regulations are written. The consultation will run through October 20th, giving companies, experts, and the public a chance to weigh in on how the law should be implemented.

Officials have posed a wide array of questions, ranging from how reserve assets should be structured to whether the U.S. framework should align with overseas approaches. These answers will form the backbone of the regulatory playbook that determines how stablecoin issuers operate on American soil.

What Comes Next

While the GENIUS Act focuses narrowly on stablecoins, lawmakers are already working on a broader framework. The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, backed by both parties in Congress, is being harmonized across the Senate and House and could set the stage for a unified system covering the entire crypto ecosystem.

Together, these steps mark a turning point: the U.S. is no longer debating whether to regulate digital assets but how to design the rules in a way that balances safety with global competitiveness. For the crypto industry, the consultation period is more than just bureaucratic procedure — it is the first chance to shape what could become the most influential stablecoin regime in the world.

