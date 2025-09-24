PANews reported on September 24 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should have signaled a 100 to 150 basis point interest rate cut.PANews reported on September 24 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should have signaled a 100 to 150 basis point interest rate cut.

U.S. Treasury Secretary: Powell should have signaled a 100-150 basis point rate cut

By: PANews
2025/09/24 20:12
Union
U$0.009957-8.64%

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should have signaled a 100 to 150 basis point interest rate cut.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2326-0.30%
MANTRA
OM$0.1738+2.41%
OP
OP$0.7015+0.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0123+2.07%
VeChain
VET$0.02296+1.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05741-0.20%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03924+2.83%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale