U.S. Treasury to Withdraw $600 Billion, Impacting Crypto Liquidity

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:00
Key Points:
  • The U.S. Treasury is withdrawing $500–600 billion to replenish its General Account.
  • Ethereum and other high-beta assets may experience increased vulnerability.
  • The absence of liquidity buffers could lead to significant market turbulence.

The U.S. Treasury Department will withdraw $500–600 billion from market liquidity in the next two months, impacting cryptocurrencies like ETH and BTC, amid an already fragile liquidity environment.

This liquidity withdrawal lacks prior supports, increasing market vulnerability and potential for heightened volatility, particularly in high-beta cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Ethereum’s Vulnerability Amid Treasury’s Liquidity Shift

The U.S. Treasury plans to replenish its General Account, withdrawing $500–600 billion from market liquidity over two months. Overseen by Secretary Janet Yellen, this operation occurs amidst a fragile liquidity setting without previous buffers, such as reverse repos and strong overseas bond demand. The U.S. Treasury’s press release jy0902 provides further details on this plan.

This liquidity extraction is poised to tighten even further under Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s ongoing Quantitative Tightening policy. As noted by Delphi Digital Research, “The risk is heightened as the Treasury withdraws $500–600 billion in cash from market liquidity without the usual backstop supports.”

The crypto community is monitoring the situation cautiously. While there are no new statements from industry leaders, market watchers anticipate heightened market turbulence. If stablecoins contract, the lack of liquidity buffers could transmit effects faster, drawing significant attention from investors and analysts.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Did you know? In 2023, despite a $550 billion TGA withdrawal, robust foreign demand and abundant Fed reverse repos cushioned impacts. Today’s conditions lack these supports, posing a stark contrast to past cycles.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,175.35, with a market cap of $503.99 billion according to CoinMarketCap. It accounts for 13.17% of market dominance. Recent movements include a 1.62% decrease over 24 hours and a 9.82% drop over the past week. Over the last 30 days, ETH rose by 9.87%, while showing a significant 72.21% increase over 60 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:34 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to insights from the Coincu research team, the Treasury’s liquidity withdrawal may affect regulatory stances, potentially introducing new challenges for crypto resilience without liquidity buffers. This evolving landscape will be under scrutiny for indications of financial stability impacts.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-treasury-crypto-liquidity/

