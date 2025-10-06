U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Amid Government Shutdown Concerns

ExchangeDEX+
By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 16:33
Key Points:
  • U.S. government shutdown raises Treasury yields; market watches Fed minutes.
  • Delayed U.S. data heightens economic uncertainty.
  • Impact on crypto remains speculative without direct primary source evidence.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as the government shutdown enters its second week, delaying critical economic data releases and impacting market focus on Federal Reserve monetary policy discussions this week.

The rising Treasury yields amid the shutdown reflect heightened market uncertainty, potentially influencing the crypto market’s short-term volatility particularly affecting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

U.S. Treasury yields increased as the government shutdown entered its second week, causing a delay in crucial economic reports. Analysts at Deutsche Bank noted this rise as a test for market sentiment regarding Fed policies. According to a consensus, “markets await guidance from Powell on rate cuts amid the ongoing fiscal uncertainties.”

The absence of official data from government sources elevates uncertainty, with market participants closely monitoring alternative economic indicators. The shutdown could prompt volatility in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, although specific impacts remain hypothetical due to the lack of direct updates from key crypto leaders.

Market observers anticipate statements from the Federal Reserve Chair and Governor as they may signal policy intentions. Deutsche Bank analysts highlighted that upcoming Treasury auctions will serve as a litmus test for market sentiment. No primary industry comments or insights have emerged related to crypto, leaving potential impacts speculative without real-time data or statements from leaders such as Jerome Powell or notable blockchain KOLs.

Bitcoin Surges Amid Economic Uncertainty, Trading Volumes Soar

Did you know? In past U.S. shutdowns, Bitcoin sometimes acted as a “risk-off” asset, providing insights into its potential role during economic turmoil.

As of October 6, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $123,720.38, with a market cap of $2.47 trillion. Its trading volume surged 97.65% in 24 hours. BTC shows a 10.32% increase over seven days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:24 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research team highlights that prolonged economic uncertainty could impact financial markets broadly, including crypto. Historical trends suggest short-term blockchain innovation might get delayed, while regulatory measures could intensify due to sustained fiscal challenges. These scenarios remain speculative without official statements.

