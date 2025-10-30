ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Unlike a typical fintech offshoot, CBIx is built as a self-contained innovation lab – one that operates independently from the […] The post UAE Bank Launches New Venture to Lead AI and Web3 Innovation appeared first on Coindoo.Unlike a typical fintech offshoot, CBIx is built as a self-contained innovation lab – one that operates independently from the […] The post UAE Bank Launches New Venture to Lead AI and Web3 Innovation appeared first on Coindoo.

UAE Bank Launches New Venture to Lead AI and Web3 Innovation

By: Coindoo
2025/10/30 23:50
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08549+20.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06357-1.67%
LAB
LAB$0.1572-8.03%

Unlike a typical fintech offshoot, CBIx is built as a self-contained innovation lab – one that operates independently from the bank’s traditional structure. Its mission is to experiment freely with next-generation tools and transform those findings into real products for the UAE’s evolving financial landscape.

A New Kind of Financial Sandbox

CBIx isn’t just about adopting new technology; it’s about creating an ecosystem where Web3, AI, and digital finance converge to reshape how institutions interact with markets and customers. The subsidiary’s framework allows it to function more like a venture studio than a standard bank division -identifying opportunities, building prototypes, and investing in startups that align with the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for digital innovation.

The platform’s leadership describes its goal as moving beyond imitation, focusing instead on “actionable innovation” that can directly enhance financial inclusion and operational efficiency.

Turning Research Into Real Finance

One of the initiative’s first moves involves collaborations with both academic and industry partners. CBIx is working with the Al Farabi Innovation Hub to commercialize university research in financial technology, and with Qatar National Bank (QNB) to co-develop a Money Market Fund built on smarter, data-driven architecture.

READ MORE:

Here’s How Much Bitcoin Michael Saylor Still Holds in 2025

At the same time, the company is forming a corporate venture capital division to identify and support promising fintech and blockchain startups capable of transforming regional finance.

Building the Bridge Between Old and New Finance

Managing Director Ala Aljayyusi explains that CBIx’s ultimate goal is to make traditional finance interoperable with new digital systems. “We’re not trying to follow global trends,” he said. “We’re building the infrastructure that connects the future of finance to the stability of regulated banking.”

That ambition is already visible in CBIx’s work with the Ascend RWA Accelerator, a program focusing on tokenization of real-world assets – an emerging field where physical and financial instruments are represented as blockchain-based tokens, enabling fractional ownership and borderless trading.

From AI to Gaming Economies

Beyond tokenization and finance, CBIx is looking to AI-driven investment models and gaming economies as untapped frontiers. Through a partnership with the Dubai International Financial Center’s gaming hub, the company is designing banking models that cater to digital-native communities – including players, developers, and virtual-world creators.

Co-founder Giovanni Everduin described the initiative as an “engine for transformation” that turns conceptual ideas into scalable businesses. “Our focus is not on speculation,” he said. “It’s about building sustainable systems for a digital-first economy.”

UAE’s Innovation Strategy in Motion

The establishment of CBIx underscores how the UAE’s financial sector is evolving beyond traditional banking into a dynamic network of AI, fintech, and Web3 enterprises. By giving CBIx autonomy and a venture-style structure, CBI is effectively embedding continuous innovation into its DNA – a move that could set a precedent for other regional banks.

As tokenization and AI continue to redefine the boundaries of global finance, CBIx’s launch positions the UAE as more than a fast adopter – it positions it as an architect of the world’s next financial era.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post UAE Bank Launches New Venture to Lead AI and Web3 Innovation appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 10:02
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,860.65+1.21%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12517+3.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007708+0.23%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,736.29
$105,736.29$105,736.29

+0.64%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,553.59
$3,553.59$3,553.59

+0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5367
$2.5367$2.5367

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.65
$166.65$166.65

+0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17921
$0.17921$0.17921

-0.01%