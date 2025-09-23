UAE Joins Global Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement

UAE joins OECD’s crypto tax reporting framework, CARF, aiming for 2027 rollout to boost transparency and align with global standards.

The United Arab Emirates has taken a major step toward aligning its digital asset rules with global standards. The Ministry of Finance informed that the country has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement, which is a Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, known as CARF. The move is viewed as part of a broader effort to increase tax transparency. Officials announced the agreement in a statement on Saturday.

UAE to Adopt OECD’s Crypto Tax Framework by 2027

The idea to join CARF was first announced last November. At that time, the Ministry of Finance said that the UAE would look to adopt the framework developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The growing use of digital assets in cross-border activity has been addressed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) promoting CARF. The decision taken now by the UAE is a confirmation of its commitment to these international standards.

Implementation of CARF in the UAE is scheduled for 2027. According to the official timeline, the first exchange of information will be in 2028. This would allow time for systems to be prepared for and for stakeholders to adapt to the new rules. The extended transition is also intended to minimise the disruption to the local market. The adoption schedule in other countries is expected to be a similar one.

CARF establishes a process for the automatic exchange of tax-related information of crypto-asset activities. In this respect, it seeks to provide governments with the means to track cross-border flows better. By joining the agreement, the UAE is adding its support to the efforts to prevent crypto tax evasion. At the same time, the system provides greater clarity for businesses such as exchanges, custodians, and service firms.

UAE Seeks Feedback on Crypto Reporting Framework (CARF)

The Ministry of Finance has encouraged stakeholders to participate in a public consultation on CARF. This includes traders, intermediaries, advisors and platform operators. They are being asked to provide feedback on potential impacts, as well as areas that require clarification. Officials said that this input will help in the shaping of a framework that balances oversight and supports market growth.

Observers note that the UAE’s move puts it in line with other major financial centers. In recent years, regulators in Europe, Asia, and North America have made similar strides to enhance oversight of digital assets. This puts the move by the UAE into a wider international trend toward transparency.

Experts believe that the agreement will have both challenges and benefits. Companies may be subject to increased reporting costs, but they will also benefit from increased clarity of rules. Investors may have better protections and more confidence in the local system. However, some analysts caution that small firms may have difficulties complying. If the costs rise, such businesses could get under pressure, which could lead to liquidation.

In the larger perspective, the adoption of CARF confirms the fact that the digital asset markets are entering a new stage. The UAE is positioning itself as willing to be in support of global norms while safeguarding its space as a financial hub. With the framework due to be launched in 2027, the years to come will be a test of how effective the sector will be at adapting to these changes.

