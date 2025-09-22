UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the [...]

UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 20:51
Uae Joins Oecd Crypto Tax Data-sharing Pact For Improved Transparency

UAE Moves Toward International Crypto Tax Transparency with CARF Agreement

The United Arab Emirates has taken a notable step toward aligning its cryptocurrency regulations with global tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the formalization of this agreement over the weekend, underscoring the nation’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) comprehensive digital asset reporting regime. This framework aims to facilitate the automatic exchange of tax-related data on crypto activities across participating jurisdictions, bolstering efforts toward transparency and compliance within the rapidly evolving crypto markets.

The MOF revealed that the UAE intends to deploy the CARF framework by 2027, with initial information sharing expected to commence in 2028. This aligns with the global push for enhanced tax transparency in the blockchain and broader digital asset sectors, including assets like NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Furthering this initiative, the UAE launched a public consultation on September 15 to gather feedback from key industry stakeholders—such as crypto exchanges, custodians, traders, and advisory firms. The consultation period will run until November 8, allowing the government to refine its approach ahead of full implementation.

https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/topics/policy-issues/tax-transparency-and-international-co-operation/carf-mcaa-signatories.pdf" title="OECD CARF Signatories

In addition to the UAE, over 50 jurisdictions—including New Zealand, Australia, and the Netherlands—are also committed to adopting the framework, signaling a global shift toward standardized crypto tax reporting. Switzerland has advanced its efforts with plans to exchange crypto tax data with 74 countries, including most G20 members, further integrating blockchain activities into international financial transparency efforts.

South Korea Joins Global Effort in Crypto Data Sharing

South Korea has finalized its agreement to participate in CARF, as reported on September 2. The country’s National Tax Service is collaborating with local crypto exchanges and international bodies to facilitate the automatic sharing of crypto tax data. This move complements their ongoing crackdown on crypto-related tax evasion, exemplified by recent efforts such as the seizure of crypto assets of suspected tax dodgers, notably in Jeju City on August 17.

The global momentum toward streamlined tax compliance through the blockchain is reshaping how crypto assets are regulated, with the UAE and South Korea positioning themselves as key players in this evolving landscape of crypto regulation and transparency.

This article was originally published as UAE Joins OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Pact for Improved Transparency on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03349-15.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 22:31
Share
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40
Share
BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248-16.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-0.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

A certain address purchased APX for $226,000 two years ago, and has now exchanged it for ASTER, with the value rising to $5.62 million.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH.