UAE legal firm Al Naimi Advocates becomes first to accept crypto payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:31
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0006365+%2,38
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017747+%5,54
Aeternity
AE$0,004095-%1,84
ArchLoot
AL$0,0787+%0,89
Octavia
VIA$0,0145-%2,02

After the agreement between Al Maryah Community Bank (MBank) and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) to enable AE Coin payments for judicial services, the first legal firm in UAE, Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations is now accepting legal fees via AE Coin, the nation’s first Central Bank-regulated AED stablecoin.

Users through the AEC Wallet will be able to make secure, efficient, and compliant payments for legal services.

“As a forward-thinking legal firm, we are proud to align with national efforts to digitalize services across sectors,” said Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Founder of Mohammed Sultan Al-Naimi Advocates and Legal Consultations. “Accepting AE Coin enables us to offer our clients a seamless, transparent, and locally compliant payment option, setting a new standard for legal practice in the region.”

As the UAE’s first fully digital bank and banking partner for AE Coin, MBank provides the secure infrastructure and regulatory framework that powers AE Coin transactions via blockchain technology.

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of MBank, commented, that they are working to embed blockchain powered financial solutions into every day services. He explained, “This partnership is a powerful example of how the banking and legal sectors can work together to drive innovation while upholding trust and compliance.”

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED stablecoin, noted that this was a landmark use case and sets the stage for wider acceptance of digital payments in the legal industry within the UAE.

UAE’s ADJD was the first government entity to use AED stablecoin

In a previous Cryptopolitan article, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) partnered with Al Maryah Bank (MBank) to introduce the use of digital currency for the payment of judicial and legal service fees. ADJD was the first governmental entity in the Middle East to accept an AED stablecoin, AE Coin, for payment for court related transactions.

Prior to this, UAE based Air Arabia airline also accepted AED stablecoin, AE Coin, for payments such as flight booking. The airline is the first in MENA to offer a stablecoin based payment option.

The UAE has become one of the leading destinations for stablecoin, and crypto payments either directly using a regulated stablecoin such as the AE Coin, or through VASPs offering a service to UAE entities such as the recent RAK Properties partnership with HubPay.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uae-al-naimi-advocates-accept-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,42+%0,19
FUND
FUND$0,0195--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01593-%3,16
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,42+%0,19
Bitcoin
BTC$111.622,96+%1,35
Everscale
EVER$0,00976+%3,60
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Share
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1555+%105,68
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th