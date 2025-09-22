The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance said the government will roll out the framework in 2027 and begin sharing information in 2028. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting. CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance. Read more The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance said the government will roll out the framework in 2027 and begin sharing information in 2028. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting. CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance. Read more

UAE signs agreement for automatic exchange of crypto tax data

By: Coinstats
2025/09/22 20:41
Moonveil
MORE$0.08609-2.51%

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance said the government will roll out the framework in 2027 and begin sharing information in 2028.

The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards after signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). 

The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting. 

CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance. 

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03349-15.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 22:31
Share
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40
Share
BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

BlackRock is steering $185 billion worth of model portfolios deeper into US stocks and artificial intelligence. The decision came this week as the asset manager adjusted its entire model suite, increasing its equity allocation and dumping exposure to international developed markets. The firm now sits 2% overweight on stocks, after money moved between several of […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248-16.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-0.71%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

BlackRock shifts $185B model portfolios deeper into US stocks and AI

A certain address purchased APX for $226,000 two years ago, and has now exchanged it for ASTER, with the value rising to $5.62 million.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 25,795 ETH.