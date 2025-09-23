TLDRs; UAE launches first Middle East Nvidia AI Technology Center with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute. Research lab to focus on robotics, humanoids, and advanced AI using Nvidia’s powerful Thor chip. UAE strengthens global AI position, deepening ties with U.S. firms and boosting regional innovation capacity. Nvidia expands global AI influence, with recent multi-billion-dollar projects [...] The post UAE Strengthens AI Push With Nvidia-Powered Robotics Research Lab appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; UAE launches first Middle East Nvidia AI Technology Center with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute. Research lab to focus on robotics, humanoids, and advanced AI using Nvidia’s powerful Thor chip. UAE strengthens global AI position, deepening ties with U.S. firms and boosting regional innovation capacity. Nvidia expands global AI influence, with recent multi-billion-dollar projects [...] The post UAE Strengthens AI Push With Nvidia-Powered Robotics Research Lab appeared first on CoinCentral.

UAE Strengthens AI Push With Nvidia-Powered Robotics Research Lab

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 00:43
TLDRs;

  • UAE launches first Middle East Nvidia AI Technology Center with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute.
  • Research lab to focus on robotics, humanoids, and advanced AI using Nvidia’s powerful Thor chip.
  • UAE strengthens global AI position, deepening ties with U.S. firms and boosting regional innovation capacity.
  • Nvidia expands global AI influence, with recent multi-billion-dollar projects in Europe and the UK.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken another major step in its bid to become a global artificial intelligence (AI) leader, unveiling a new joint research lab powered by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII) will focus on advancing robotics and next-generation AI systems, further cementing the UAE’s role as an emerging hub for high-tech innovation.

The announcement, made on September 22, marks the establishment of the first Nvidia AI Technology Center in the Middle East. The lab will combine TII’s applied research expertise with Nvidia’s cutting-edge hardware and computing power, a move designed to accelerate the development of large-scale AI models and robotics solutions.

Thor Chip to Drive Robotics Breakthroughs

According to TII Chief Executive Officer Najwa Aaraj, the collaboration will leverage Nvidia’s advanced Thor chip, a platform designed to support demanding robotics research. This includes humanoid systems, industrial robotic arms, and AI-powered automation technologies that can be applied in industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare.

The lab will initially employ teams drawn from both TII and Nvidia, with plans to expand recruitment as projects scale.

UAE’s Strategic AI Investment

The UAE has been one of the most proactive governments globally in prioritizing artificial intelligence. Over the past decade, it has launched multiple AI-driven initiatives and partnered with leading U.S. and European tech firms to accelerate knowledge transfer and talent development.

This latest partnership comes as part of the UAE’s wider AI strategy, which includes investments in robotics, autonomous systems, and AI-powered infrastructure. TII has previously used Nvidia’s chips to train its own language models, underscoring a long-standing collaboration between the two institutions.

Analysts say this move highlights the UAE’s ambition to not only adopt AI technologies but also to help shape their global development.

Nvidia’s Expanding Global Footprint

For Nvidia, the Abu Dhabi partnership is the latest in a string of international AI investments. Just last week, the company announced a £2 billion (US$2.7 billion) commitment to the UK AI sector, targeting startups and research initiatives in fields ranging from financial technology to autonomous vehicles. The investment included stakes in firms such as AI data center provider Nscale and self-driving car developer Wayve.

Earlier this year, Nvidia teamed up with Abu Dhabi’s MGX to build Europe’s largest AI data center campus near Paris, a project valued at €8.5 billion (US$9.18 billion). That mega-campus will feature 1.4 gigawatts of capacity and involve collaborations with French industrial and academic institutions.

Looking Ahead

The creation of the UAE-based lab is expected to accelerate development in robotics, an area increasingly seen as central to the future of AI. From humanoid helpers to advanced automation in industry, the technologies being researched in Abu Dhabi could have significant global impact.

For the UAE, this partnership represents both a technological leap and a geopolitical signal, showcasing its intent to be a bridge between East and West in the AI era.

