UAE to adopt global crypto tax reporting framework

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Finance has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), marking a step toward aligning with global tax transparency standards.

Implementation is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the first exchanges of information expected in 2028. The framework, developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), establishes a system for automatic sharing of tax-related data on crypto-asset transactions across jurisdictions.

In a statement, the ministry said the adoption of CARF would provide clarity and certainty to participants in the crypto sector, including custodians, trading platforms, intermediaries, and advisory firms, while ensuring the UAE upholds international tax compliance obligations.

The move follows the government’s November 2024 announcement of its intent to adopt the framework, part of broader financial reforms positioning the UAE as a regulated yet competitive hub for digital assets.

To shape its national implementation, the ministry has opened a public consultation running from September 15 to November 8, 2025. Stakeholders across the crypto industry are invited to provide feedback on the framework’s potential impacts and areas requiring clarification.

Officials indicated the consultation aims to produce rules that are both aligned with global standards and responsive to market realities.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

