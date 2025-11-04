UAE's Bitcoin Mining Breakthrough - The Opportunity Tonga Missed (But Can Still Seize)

A Dedication to Lord Fusitu'a and the Tonga Constitutional 150th Celebration

In memory of a visionary, a friend, and one of the brightest minds I have known. Lord Fusitu'a's life was filled with controversy, as are the lives of most who dare to challenge the status quo and advocate for bold change. But brilliance and controversy often walk hand in hand when one fights for their people's future.

Like myself, he had his flaws. Like all of us, he was imperfect. But what set him apart was his relentless pursuit of a better Tonga, his courage to advocate for economic sovereignty, and his vision to see opportunities others couldn't.

As we celebrate 150 years of Tonga's Constitution, we honor not just the framework that has sustained our Kingdom, but the spirit of those who continue to strive for its prosperity. This article is written in that same spirit, flawed but determined, imperfect but committed to contributing positively to King and Country.

Like our hip-hop battle days at Tali'eva Fale Fana Game Room in 1985/86, we are still on the dance floor. The battles have changed, the stakes are higher, but the spirit remains the same, fighting for our people, pushing for progress, never backing down.

'Ofa atu Lord Fusitu'a. Your vision endures.

A telecommunications company just made history. And it proves I was right, just too early.

When I wrote about Tonga's missed opportunity with Bitcoin mining, skeptics dismissed the vision as unrealistic. "Bitcoin mining for everyday citizens? Through their telecom provider? That'll never happen," they said.

Well, it just did. In the United Arab Emirates.

The Game Changer - du's Cloud Mining Launch

UAE telecom operator "du" has launched something unprecedented i.e. regulated, compliant Bitcoin cloud mining as a subscription service for all UAE residents. No grey zones. No offshore risks. No expensive hardware. Just clean, compliant hashpower delivered through telecommunications infrastructure.

Let that sink in for a moment. A legitimate telecom company, operating under full regulatory oversight, is now offering Bitcoin mining to retail customers. The same infrastructure that delivers your phone calls and internet is now generating Bitcoin revenue streams.

The specifications are impressive:

250 TH/s per user on 24-month contracts

Full KYC/AML compliance built in

Auction based onboarding system

Local data centers with regulatory oversight

Accessible with just verified ID and UAE Pass

The UAE didn't just legalize Bitcoin mining, they industrialized it, democratized it, and made it as easy as subscribing to a mobile plan.

The Tonga Connection - A Missed First Mover Advantage

This hurts because we had everything needed to do this first and arguably better here in Tonga. Remember the fundamentals:

21 active volcanoes with estimated geothermal potential exceeding 2,000 MW

Current national grid consuming only ~6 MW average (52 GWh annually)

Massive untapped renewable energy potential waiting for development and monetization

Fiber optic submarine cable infrastructure laid to 3 major island groups augumented by Starlinks to every remote location

A population desperately needing additional income streams (45-50% GDP from remittances, among the highest in the world)

Lord Fusitu'a's vision in 2021-2022 wasn't just sound, it was prescient. The plan called for:

Remittance solutions via Bitcoin Bitcoin as legal tender State run volcano mining operations Distributing mining revenue directly to families, potentially $2,000 per volcano per day

A Personal Note: Lord Fusitu'a has since passed, and with his passing, Tonga lost not just a visionary leader but a pioneer who understood the intersection of technology and economic sovereignty. On a personal level, I lost a friend. Back in the hip-hop era of 1985/86, we were THS Battle Brothers, battling with other crews at Tali'eva "Fale Fana" Game room. From breakdancing battles to Bitcoin advocacy, his spirit was always about empowering our people and fighting for Tonga's future. His vision lives on in these words and in the opportunity that still awaits. Rest in power, my brother.

While there were speculations about a legal tender bill (projected for Q2 2023 but never materialized), the infrastructure play was always the real opportunity. Tonga could have beaten the UAE to market by three years.

Why the UAE Succeeded Where Tonga Stalled

The difference wasn't technical capability, it was institutional commitment:

The UAE approach:

Government as enabler, not obstacle

Regulatory clarity from day one

Private sector execution (du) with public sector support

No philosophical debates about "digital colonialism" or "crypto volatility"

Focus on building rather than debating

The Tonga roadblock:

Lack of awareness at critical decision making levels. The fundamental challenge wasn't technical or even financial, but educational. Key stakeholders across government ministries, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies lacked basic understanding of:

How Bitcoin mining actually works (the difference between mining and trading)

The proven energy monetization model (not speculation, but infrastructure)

The scale of Tonga's renewable energy surplus and its economic opportunity cost

International precedents and regulatory frameworks already in place

The distinction between cryptocurrency volatility (trading risk) and mining revenue (infrastructure operation) This knowledge gap created a vacuum filled by fear, misinformation, and status quo bias. While the UAE's leadership invested in understanding Bitcoin mining economics and regulatory models, Tonga's decision makers often relied on mainstream media narratives focused on crypto crashes and scams rather than the underlying infrastructure opportunity.

Conservative institutions blocking innovative momentum based on incomplete information rather than thorough analysis

The tragedy is that Tonga's need was far greater than the UAE's. The UAE is wealthy and diversified. Tonga is remittance dependent with limited economic development options. Yet the wealthy nation moved first because they had the institutional courage to build the future rather than protect the past.

The Silver Lining - It's Not Too Late

Here's the critical point that separates optimists from cynics i.e. Tonga hasn't missed the boat, the boat just proved it floats.

du's successful launch eliminates every argument against the model:

"Retail can't handle crypto complexity" – Wrong. They can subscribe like a phone plan.

"Regulatory uncertainty is too risky" – Wrong. Full compliance is achievable.

"Telecoms shouldn't be in Bitcoin" – Wrong. They're perfect infrastructure providers.

"This only works for wealthy nations" – Wrong. The model scales down beautifully.

In fact, Tonga's competitive advantages remain intact and in some ways have strengthened:

Tonga's Enduring Advantages

1. Cheaper, Cleaner Energy While du operates on grid power, Tonga's volcanic geothermal is:

Essentially free (after infrastructure investment)

100% renewable and carbon negative

Immune to fossil fuel price shocks

A compelling ESG story for institutional miners

2. Lower Operating Costs Mining profitability depends on electricity costs. Tonga's surplus renewable energy means virtually zero marginal cost once infrastructure is operational. The UAE must compete with global energy markets; Tonga's volcanoes don't care about OPEC.

3. Strategic Positioning The Pacific timezone and location create operational advantages for distributed mining networks. As China's mining dominance declined post ban, geographic diversity became a premium feature.

4. Desperate Economic Need The UAE launched mining as an innovation showcase. Tonga needs it as an economic lifeline. That urgency drives better implementation and political will, if leadership emerges.

The Revenue Opportunity - Still Massive

Let's do the math with conservative assumptions:

Scenario: 10,000 Tongan households mining at 75 TH/s each

Total hashrate: 750 PH/s (0.75 EH/s)

Current Bitcoin network hashrate: ~1,082 EH/s (November 2024)

Tonga's share: ~0.069% of global hashrate

Annual Bitcoin production: ~114 BTC at current difficulty

At $60,000/BTC: $6.84 million annual revenue

Per household per year: $684

That's significant when you consider:

Tonga's GDP per capita is ~$4,700/year This represents a 14.6% income boost for participating households This is passive income requiring zero labor Energy costs would be near zero once geothermal infrastructure is developed Scale potential is 25x with full geothermal development

At full volcanic potential (2,000 MW developed for mining):

Potential hashrate: ~20 EH/s (1.85% of global network)

Annual Bitcoin production: ~3,029 BTC

At $60,000/BTC: $181.7 million annual revenue

For 120,000 population: $1,514 per person per year

That's a 32% boost to per capita income from a single infrastructure project

And this calculation assumes current Bitcoin prices and network difficulty. The revenue potential is actually higher due to:

Bitcoin price appreciation over time

Decreasing mining competition as less efficient miners exit

Transaction fee revenue (not included in calculation)

Institutional clients paying premium for green energy mining

Why This Matters Beyond Tonga

The du launch and Tonga's potential aren't just about one telecom or one island nation. They represent a fundamental shift in how we think about:

1. Energy Monetization Stranded energy assets (volcanic, hydroelectric, solar) can now generate immediate revenue through Bitcoin mining rather than waiting years for industrial development or grid expansion.

2. Telecommunications Evolution Telecom companies own energy intensive infrastructure (data centers, towers, cooling systems). Mining during off peak hours generates revenue from otherwise wasted capacity.

3. Developing Nation Strategy Countries with renewable energy but limited industrial capacity can leapfrog traditional development paths by converting clean power directly into digital assets.

4. Financial Inclusion Unbanked or underbanked populations can participate in global digital economy through mining subscriptions even without traditional financial system access.

The Competitive Landscape - Windows Are Closing

Here's what concerns me i.e. First mover advantages in Bitcoin mining infrastructure are real and growing.

The UAE now has:

Regulatory frameworks established (harder for competitors to match)

Technical expertise concentrated

Institutional knowledge

Brand recognition as the "place to mine legally"

Network effects (more miners → more service providers → better ecosystem)

Other nations moving quickly:

Bhutan quietly became one of the world's largest government backed miners

quietly became one of the world's largest government backed miners Ethiopia leveraging Grand Renaissance Dam for mining operations

leveraging Grand Renaissance Dam for mining operations Paraguay exporting mining services using Itaipu Dam hydropower

exporting mining services using Itaipu Dam hydropower Kenya exploring geothermal mining (sound familiar?)

Tonga's window is open but narrowing. Each month of delay means:

More established competitors

Higher entry costs (mining hardware prices)

Increased technical complexity (network difficulty adjustments)

Lost revenue that could have funded development

A Call to Action - The Leadership Tonga Needs

This isn't about Bitcoin maximalism or crypto evangelism. This is about economic development using available resources.

Tonga has:

The natural resources (volcanoes)

The infrastructure (fiber optics and Starlink)

The need (remittance dependency)

The template (du's proven model)

What's missing is political will.

To Tonga's current leadership: The UAE just validated everything the crypto skeptics said was impossible. A legitimate, regulated, telecom integrated Bitcoin mining model exists and works. You don't have to pioneer the unknown anymore, you can copy a proven blueprint.

To Bitcoin advocates: The conversation has shifted. It's no longer "Will this work?" but "Who will implement it first?" The technical, regulatory, and commercial questions have been answered. Focus on the remaining political obstacles.

To Tongan citizens and diaspora: Demand this. Not as a speculative gamble but as a rational deployment of stranded energy assets. Your volcanoes are wealth waiting to be unlocked, but only if you have leaders willing to turn the key.

Conclusion: From "Too Early" to "Still Time"

Three years ago, Tonga's Bitcoin mining vision seemed far fetched to many. Today, it's being executed successfully in the UAE. The narrative has shifted from "impossible" to "why haven't we done this yet?"

Being too early to market has one advantage i.e. you get to learn from those who went first. du has done the hard work of proving the model, navigating regulatory challenges, and demonstrating consumer demand. Tonga can now move faster and smarter.

The opportunity hasn't disappeared, it's been validated.

The question is whether Tonga will seize it before the window closes completely. Because make no mistake i.e. other nations are watching du's success, and the competition for stranded renewable energy monetization is heating up.

Tonga can still be a leader in green Bitcoin mining. But leadership requires action, not just vision.

The volcanoes are still waiting. The fiber cables are still laid. The energy is still stranded. The only question is whether Tonga's leadership will connect the dots that are now more obvious than ever.

Let's Go!

The party hasn't left, but the music is getting louder, and Tonga is still standing by the door. Time to come inside.

