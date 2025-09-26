Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.Momenta is seeking to raise several hundred million dollars in new funding at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.

Uber partner Momenta pursues fresh capital, targets over $5B valuation

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 19:15

Momenta, a Beijing-based autonomous driving startup founded in 2016, is reportedly in the process of raising a new pre-IPO funding round at a valuation exceeding $5 billion.

Backers already include heavyweights like Temasek Holdings, Tencent Holdings, and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital, but the ongoing round is expected to attract even more strategic players such as Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.

Momenta targets fresh funding 

According to anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Momenta is currently working with advisers to gauge interest from potential investors, and is aiming for an initial goal of several hundred million dollars, though the final amount could increase depending on that process.

Should the funding proceed as planned, it could help propel the fledgling firm toward an eventual initial public offering. Since it was founded in 2016, Momenta has proven it can provide advanced driver assistance to automakers and currently powers robotaxis in cities from China to Germany. 

Questioned about the new funding round, a Momenta spokesperson called the financial details incorrect, and refused to elaborate. 

“The figures and progress reported are inaccurate, but it is not convenient to disclose the exact details at this time,” they said. 

While it works on the completion of its pre-IPO financing round, Momenta has continued spreading its roots and securing more partnerships. 

On September 25, German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership with Momenta to develop driver assistance systems for the Chinese market. This makes it the latest automaker after BMW and Audi to leverage the Chinese startup’s technology.

The jointly developed smart driving assistance system is expected to launch this fall in the domestically produced all-electric CLA model, and will offer driving assistance on highways, urban roads, and parking lots.

Momenta may choose Hong Kong over the US for its IPO 

According to four sources, Momenta is currently considering moving its IPO to Hong Kong from New York, joining a growing list of Chinese companies that chose to debut in the Asian financial hub to avoid heightened U.S.-China tensions.

The potential change in Momenta’s listing venue comes after an approval by China’s securities regulator to list in the U.S. expired in June after it was granted mid-last year, according to the regulator’s website.

The company has reportedly informed some of its investors about plan to potentially change the listing site to Hong Kong in 2026, two of the sources said. According to them, the plan is at an early stage and is subject to changes.

The company is now nearing completion of its pre-IPO financing round, and reports claim it is expected to involve investors including Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai. Benz is keeping mute, but Hyundai has confirmed there is “a compelling use case” to collaborate with Momenta in China for its robust autonomous driving tech, even though it failed to elaborate.

For now, details of the IPO, including the timeline, listing venue, offering size and valuation are yet to be finalized.

“Any suggestion that Momenta has informed investors of a confirmed plan to list in Hong Kong in 2026 is untrue,” the company said.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.681-7.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004104+0.86%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3741-4.19%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.48%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.055-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.05497+25.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564-1.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live