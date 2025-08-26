Ubisoft Connect: Everything You Need to Know

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26
What Is Ubisoft Connect?

Ubisoft Connect is Ubisoft’s all-in-one ecosystem that unites rewards, cross-progression, and social features across platforms. It serves as the evolution of Uplay and Ubisoft Club, launched in October 2020 to simplify the player experience.

Available as a free desktop client on PC and integrated directly into Ubisoft games on consoles, Ubisoft Connect only requires a Ubisoft account to access.

Key Features of Ubisoft Connect

  • Unified ecosystem: Chat with friends, track stats, and access all Ubisoft services from one platform.
  • Rewards system: Earn “Units” by completing in-game achievements. These can be redeemed for store discounts or in-game cosmetics.
  • PC functionality: Download and update games, manage Ubisoft+, use Share Play, and Remote Play.
  • Cross-progression and cross-play: Save your progress and continue your game across supported platforms.
  • News and events: Stay updated with Ubisoft announcements, beta tests, and exclusive in-game events.

Why Ubisoft Connect Matters

Ubisoft Connect is more than just a launcher—it’s a central hub that combines:

  • Game library management
  • Enhanced social features
  • A clear rewards system
  • Seamless cross-platform play
  • Ubisoft DRM and technical support

This makes it an essential part of playing modern Ubisoft titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Brief History of Ubisoft Connect

  • 2009: Uplay Game Launcher launched with achievements.
  • 2012–2020: Uplay and Ubisoft Club expand achievements and rewards.
  • October 2020: Ubisoft Connect officially launched, merging both services.

Player Feedback

According to user discussions, feedback on Ubisoft Connect is mixed:

  • Pros: More stable than older versions, convenient for rewards and cross-progression.
  • Cons: Occasional login issues, forced updates, and mandatory use to play Ubisoft titles.
