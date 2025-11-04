UBS successfully executed its first instant tokenized fund transaction using the Chainlink DTA technology standard.

PANews reported on November 4th that UBS announced today that it has successfully completed the world's first end-to-end tokenization fund workflow in a production environment using the Chainlink DTA technology standard.
The UBS Dollar Money Market Fund token (“uMINT”) is a money market fund based on Ethereum's distributed ledger technology. This marks the first time uMINT has completed subscription and redemption requests on-chain, demonstrating the ability to achieve seamless and automated fund operations on-chain, thereby improving efficiency and utility gains. In this instant transaction, DigiFT, as an on-chain fund distributor, successfully requested and processed the settlement of uMINT shares using the Chainlink DTA standard.
This new end-to-end tokenized fund workflow covers every stage of the fund lifecycle, including order receipt, execution, settlement, and data synchronization between all on-chain and off-chain systems.