Ubuntu Tribe and WallStreetBets Bring Tokenized Gold to Everyone With $GIFT Gold Launch

OCTOBER 1st, 2025, Singapore: Ubuntu Tribe, in collaboration with WallStreetBets, announces the public launch of $GIFT Gold, a gold-backed token designed to bring tokenized gold to everyday investors.

The GIFT Gold token was publicly showcased after the successful Gold Rush Soiree event at Token2049 in Singapore. As a sign of the growing push for related tokenized products, the Soiree had over 200 guests in attendance, featuring executives from Animoca Brands, The Open Network, Polygon, AlphaTON Capital Network, Ubuntu Tribe, WallStreetBets, and other prominent players. These high-level attendees prove that many in the industry align with Ubuntu Tribe’s mission to blend real-world asset tokenization, financial inclusion, and ethical growth.

As a company at the forefront of tokenization evolution, Ubuntu Tribe’s intent is to democratize access to gold. This was achieved as Token2049 kicked off, with investors now gaining access to $GIFT Gold.

There are many benefits of the tokenized gold token for interested investors. The token is a digital certificate representing 1mg of audited, regulated, and insured gold. There is a guaranteed storage of the $GIFT Gold reserve in vaults across Europe, Dubai, and Singapore.

The GIFT Gold token is also highly accessible via fractional ownership: retail investors can purchase as little as $0.1 worth. Holder can also gain full accessibility through UTribe Wallet, which can be used for saving and spending. The product and the UTribe Wallet ecosystem emphasize enhanced utility and inclusion for all.

$GIFT Gold is a regulated product under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework.

“With $GIFT Gold, we have taken the most trusted asset in history and made it mobile, universal, and human-first. Gold has always been a store of value, but now, it is a key to inclusion. What we have designed is the future of money, and it is dignified, ethical, and borderless,” said Mamadou Kwidjim Toure, Ubuntu Tribe Founder.

Jaime Rogozinski, WallStreetBets Founder, also commented, noting that “Web3 should be about more than tech — it should be about access. Events like this show how we can merge finance, freedom, and fun.”

Building on its mission to make “real gold for everyone,” Ubuntu Tribe has more innovative tokenization products — designed with strong models for global regulatory compliance — in the pipeline for future releases.

About Ubuntu Tribe

Ubuntu Tribe is a fintech company making gold accessible through $GIFT Gold — a digital asset equivalent to 1mg of real gold, stored in secure vaults and regulated under European law (MiCA). With the Utribe Wallet, users can save, send, and spend gold from $0.10, integrated with crypto, mobile money, and card payments.