UFC Expands Web3 Partnership with Fightfi’s Fight.ID Platform

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 08:32
Vice
VICE$0.02215+4.33%
Camino Network
CAM$0.0292+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018051+4.17%
Propy
PRO$0.7286-1.31%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000411-16.29%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1659-2.06%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005979-2.51%
  • Using blockchain technology, Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, connects the expanding Web3 user community with the UFC’s worldwide fan base.
  • Through the ongoing creation of blockchain-powered products and experiences, the partnership seeks to improve UFC’s digital fan interaction.

The UFC, the leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world, and Fightfi, the firm behind Fight.ID, a Web3-enabled platform created for combat sports enthusiasts and athletes, have announced an extended relationship. Through the ongoing creation of blockchain-powered products and experiences, the partnership seeks to improve UFC’s digital fan interaction.

Using blockchain technology, Fight.ID, an official partner of UFC Strike digital collectibles, connects the expanding Web3 user community with the UFC’s worldwide fan base. A digital identity and loyalty system, a prize pool mechanism to enable further fighter bonuses, and a range of high-end items exclusive to the Fight.ID ecosystem are all on the company’s pipeline.

A fresh investment round has been concluded by Fight.ID to support the next generation of its platform. Anthos Capital, Aptos Foundation, Aquanow Ventures, Blockchain Coinvestors, Fabric VC, Jupiter, and Memeland are among the institutional participants. Angel investors from the entertainment and sports sectors are also part of the round. UFC fighters Gilbert Burns, Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, Vicente Luque, Eric Nicksick, Alexandre Pantoja, and Gregory Rodrigues are among the notable boosters. Yat Siu, Chairman of Animoca Brands; NBA legend Baron Davis; NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jordan; and Craig Kallman, Chief Music Officer of Atlantic Music Group, are among the other investors.

A variety of digital products with Web3 features including digital asset ownership, programmable incentives, and improved user engagement will be developed using the round’s proceeds. These products will be in line with the four main tenets of the Fight.ID platform: Fight Fair, Fight Together, Fight Through, and Fight Forever.

Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships at TKO stated:

Over the last three years, the Fight.ID team has contributed to the creation of UFC digital collectibles. Through the new partnership, this material will reach a wider audience within the combat sports community.

James Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fight.ID stated:

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/ufc-expands-web3-partnership-with-fightfis-fight-id-platform/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Galaxy Digital leads the charge, while retail momentum fuels price... all with minimal leverage risk in the mix.
Solana
SOL$242.79-2.57%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015417+2.82%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03578-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 08:00
Share
Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.Hyperliquid’s validator community has chosen Native Markets to issue USDH, ending a weeklong contest that drew proposals from Paxos, Frax, Sky (ex-MakerDAO), Agora, and others.Native Markets, co-founded by former Uniswap Labs president MC Lader, researcher Anish Agnihotri, and early Hyperliquid backer Max Fiege, said it will begin rolling out USDH “within days,” according to a post by Fiege on X.According to onchain trackers, Native Markets' proposal took approximately 70% of validators' votes, while Paxos took 20%, and Ethena came in at 3.2%.The staged launch starts with capped mints and redemptions, followed by a USDH/USDC spot pair before caps are lifted.USDH is designed to challenge Circle’s USDC, which currently dominates Hyperliquid with nearly $6 billion in deposits, or about 7.5% of its supply. USDC and other stablecoins will remain supported if they meet liquidity and HYPE staking requirements.Most rival bidders had promised to channel stablecoin yields back to the ecosystem with Paxos via HYPE buybacks, Frax through direct user yield, and Sky with a 4.85% savings rate plus a $25 million “Genesis Star” project. Native Markets’ pitch instead stressed credibility, trading experience, and validator alignment.Market MovementBTC: BTC has recently reclaimed the $115,000 level, helped by inflows into ETFs, easing U.S. inflation data, and growing expectations for interest rate cuts. Also, technical momentum is picking up, though resistance sits around $116,000, according to CoinDesk's market insights bot.ETH: ETH is trading above $4600. The price is being buoyed by strong ETF inflows.Gold: Gold continues to trade near record highs as traders eye dollar weakness on expected Fed rate cuts.Elsewhere in Crypto:Pakistan’s crypto regulator invites crypto firms to get licensed, serve 40 million local users (The Block)Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors (Decrypt)Massachusetts State Attorney General Alleges Kalshi Violating Sports Gambling Laws (CoinDesk)
NEAR
NEAR$2.724-2.50%
Union
U$0.015752+28.23%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.08519+2.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 08:11
Share
The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

If you’ve been following the latest market trends in 2025, you’ll notice more investors, institutions, and even governments talking about tokenization. Why? Because RWAs are bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 in ways that could reshape how we save, invest, and build wealth.
RealLink
REAL$0.06353-1.22%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011816-2.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09372-2.46%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/09/15 10:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH