ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post UGM Adopts Space and Time Blockchain to Secure Indonesian Student Credentials and Launch AI Lab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace, As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities. One of the biggest and most reputable institutions in Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), announced that it has adopted Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, as a safe database for storing and validating course credentials for its 60,000 students. Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace, a onchain AI app generator based on Space and Time, to design, launch, and sell apps. The Space and Time Foundation recently announced a partnership with Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest fully integrated groups with multiple publicly traded entities (IMAS, IMJS), to launch a new initiative that stores proof of education course completion on SXT Chain, allowing students to demonstrate their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education. For easy, direct, and verified access to educational courses, it also makes use of SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail. As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities. This collaboration demonstrates UGM’s dedication to promoting digital innovation in education and using blockchain and AI technologies to address the changing demands of Indonesia’s educational sector. “We’re thrilled to partner with Space and Time and Indomobil to develop together the digitization of educational experience our students have at Universitas Gadjah Mada,” Dr. Danang Sri Hadmoko, Vice Rector for Partnership at UGM. “By giving them the ability to build and deploy AI applications and prove what they’ve learned, Space and Time is helping us prepare our graduates to compete globally… The post UGM Adopts Space and Time Blockchain to Secure Indonesian Student Credentials and Launch AI Lab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace, As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities. One of the biggest and most reputable institutions in Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), announced that it has adopted Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, as a safe database for storing and validating course credentials for its 60,000 students. Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace, a onchain AI app generator based on Space and Time, to design, launch, and sell apps. The Space and Time Foundation recently announced a partnership with Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest fully integrated groups with multiple publicly traded entities (IMAS, IMJS), to launch a new initiative that stores proof of education course completion on SXT Chain, allowing students to demonstrate their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education. For easy, direct, and verified access to educational courses, it also makes use of SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail. As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities. This collaboration demonstrates UGM’s dedication to promoting digital innovation in education and using blockchain and AI technologies to address the changing demands of Indonesia’s educational sector. “We’re thrilled to partner with Space and Time and Indomobil to develop together the digitization of educational experience our students have at Universitas Gadjah Mada,” Dr. Danang Sri Hadmoko, Vice Rector for Partnership at UGM. “By giving them the ability to build and deploy AI applications and prove what they’ve learned, Space and Time is helping us prepare our graduates to compete globally…

UGM Adopts Space and Time Blockchain to Secure Indonesian Student Credentials and Launch AI Lab

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:22
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1279+2.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06068-6.37%
COM
COM$0.003984-21.79%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05743+19.49%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.2086-1.69%
  • Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace,
  • As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities.

One of the biggest and most reputable institutions in Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), announced that it has adopted Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, as a safe database for storing and validating course credentials for its 60,000 students. Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace, a onchain AI app generator based on Space and Time, to design, launch, and sell apps.

The Space and Time Foundation recently announced a partnership with Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest fully integrated groups with multiple publicly traded entities (IMAS, IMJS), to launch a new initiative that stores proof of education course completion on SXT Chain, allowing students to demonstrate their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education. For easy, direct, and verified access to educational courses, it also makes use of SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail.

As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities. This collaboration demonstrates UGM’s dedication to promoting digital innovation in education and using blockchain and AI technologies to address the changing demands of Indonesia’s educational sector.

In order to prepare its students for life in an AI-powered world, UGM is also launching a new on-campus AI lab as part of the collaboration, replete with specialized staff and courses. Students will learn how to create apps utilizing Dreamspace, which is powered by Space and Time, monetize them using blockchain technology, and distribute them to a worldwide community. It is more important than ever to enable the next generation to embrace AI as a tool to take control of their destiny as it continues to supplant employment and sectors. Space and Time, Indomobil, UGM, and Dreamspace are working together to provide Indonesian students with the tools they need to succeed in the AI economy.

Along with Indomobil officials, Dykstra visited the UGM campus today to officially sign the alliance.

Images: Scott Dykstra (right) signs the agreement with Indomobil (left) and UGM (center) executives.

The biggest and oldest public research university in Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), is situated in Yogyakarta and is regarded as a major hub for national science and culture. It was founded in 1949 and is dedicated to providing high-quality education, research, and community service. It provides undergraduate and graduate programs throughout 18 faculties. With a high QS World University Ranking and an emphasis on strategic research to address national requirements, UGM is renowned for its solid academic reputation.

PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (“IMAS”) is the parent company of the Indomobil organization, a prominent integrated automotive business organization in Indonesia with its headquarters located in Jakarta. As PT Indomobil Investment Corporation, IMAS was established in 1976. It changed its name to PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk in 1997 after merging with PT Indomulti Inti Industri Tbk. The Indomobil Group has developed into a diverse organization that operates in a number of industries, including the automotive sector.

Additionally, the Indomobil Group owns a number of vehicle brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Suzuki, Volkswagen (VW), Changan, Hongqi, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Maxus, Audi, Citroën, GAC Aion, Great Wall Motor, and Indomobil eMotor. Additionally, the Indomobil Group is home to a number of heavy-duty equipment and machinery brands, such as Volvo Construction Equipment, SDLG, Kalmar, Manitou, John Deere, HIAB, and Bandit, as well as commercial vehicle brands, such as Hino, Volvo Bus, Volvo Truck, Renault Trucks, Foton, and JAC Motors. For these brands, Indomobil Group contributes to distribution, assembly, and post-purchase support. Indomobil Group is one of the biggest automotive groups in Indonesia thanks to its motor vehicle financing services, spare parts distributor, automotive component manufacturer, vehicle rental services, used car buying and selling, transportation management services, fuel distribution, non-formal education services, and other supporting businesses.

The holding company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk (IMJS) is involved in financial services, transportation, and trade, and IMAS owns 91.97% of its shares. It also owns 99.75% of PT Indomobil Edukasi Utama, which will provide the conversational English course.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/ugm-adopts-space-and-time-blockchain-to-secure-indonesian-student-credentials-and-launch-ai-lab/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.007084-18.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011225-9.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.004743-5.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006517-5.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1647-7.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.0988-4.58%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,394.02
$104,394.02$104,394.02

-1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,548.84
$3,548.84$3,548.84

-1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.40
$164.40$164.40

-1.40%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3062
$2.3062$2.3062

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16690
$0.16690$0.16690

-0.03%