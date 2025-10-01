UGM Adopts Space and Time Blockchain to Secure Indonesian Student Credentials and Launch AI Lab

Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace,

As the joint initiative’s first adopter today, UGM is paving the way for other next planned commercial activities.

One of the biggest and most reputable institutions in Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), announced that it has adopted Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, as a safe database for storing and validating course credentials for its 60,000 students. Additionally, UGM announced the opening of an AI lab on campus that would educate students how to use Dreamspace, a onchain AI app generator based on Space and Time, to design, launch, and sell apps.

The Space and Time Foundation recently announced a partnership with Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest fully integrated groups with multiple publicly traded entities (IMAS, IMJS), to launch a new initiative that stores proof of education course completion on SXT Chain, allowing students to demonstrate their credentials when applying for jobs or continuing their education. For easy, direct, and verified access to educational courses, it also makes use of SXT, the native token of Space and Time, as the payment rail.

In order to prepare its students for life in an AI-powered world, UGM is also launching a new on-campus AI lab as part of the collaboration, replete with specialized staff and courses. Students will learn how to create apps utilizing Dreamspace, which is powered by Space and Time, monetize them using blockchain technology, and distribute them to a worldwide community. It is more important than ever to enable the next generation to embrace AI as a tool to take control of their destiny as it continues to supplant employment and sectors. Space and Time, Indomobil, UGM, and Dreamspace are working together to provide Indonesian students with the tools they need to succeed in the AI economy.

Along with Indomobil officials, Dykstra visited the UGM campus today to officially sign the alliance.

Images: Scott Dykstra (right) signs the agreement with Indomobil (left) and UGM (center) executives.

The biggest and oldest public research university in Indonesia, Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), is situated in Yogyakarta and is regarded as a major hub for national science and culture. It was founded in 1949 and is dedicated to providing high-quality education, research, and community service. It provides undergraduate and graduate programs throughout 18 faculties. With a high QS World University Ranking and an emphasis on strategic research to address national requirements, UGM is renowned for its solid academic reputation.

PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (“IMAS”) is the parent company of the Indomobil organization, a prominent integrated automotive business organization in Indonesia with its headquarters located in Jakarta. As PT Indomobil Investment Corporation, IMAS was established in 1976. It changed its name to PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk in 1997 after merging with PT Indomulti Inti Industri Tbk. The Indomobil Group has developed into a diverse organization that operates in a number of industries, including the automotive sector.

Additionally, the Indomobil Group owns a number of vehicle brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Suzuki, Volkswagen (VW), Changan, Hongqi, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Maxus, Audi, Citroën, GAC Aion, Great Wall Motor, and Indomobil eMotor. Additionally, the Indomobil Group is home to a number of heavy-duty equipment and machinery brands, such as Volvo Construction Equipment, SDLG, Kalmar, Manitou, John Deere, HIAB, and Bandit, as well as commercial vehicle brands, such as Hino, Volvo Bus, Volvo Truck, Renault Trucks, Foton, and JAC Motors. For these brands, Indomobil Group contributes to distribution, assembly, and post-purchase support. Indomobil Group is one of the biggest automotive groups in Indonesia thanks to its motor vehicle financing services, spare parts distributor, automotive component manufacturer, vehicle rental services, used car buying and selling, transportation management services, fuel distribution, non-formal education services, and other supporting businesses.

The holding company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa Tbk (IMJS) is involved in financial services, transportation, and trade, and IMAS owns 91.97% of its shares. It also owns 99.75% of PT Indomobil Edukasi Utama, which will provide the conversational English course.