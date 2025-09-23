UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

Highlights: The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight. The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards. UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector. The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities. Big move in global crypto regulation! The US and UK just launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – aiming to reduce barriers, align rules, and coordinate oversight for digital assets. A joint report is expected within 180 days. Could this mark the… pic.twitter.com/g8U3u8TZYs — Lynneri (@lynneri_) September 23, 2025 The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology. UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions. The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth. The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries. Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets. UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets. Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight. The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards. UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector. The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities. Big move in global crypto regulation! The US and UK just launched the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future – aiming to reduce barriers, align rules, and coordinate oversight for digital assets. A joint report is expected within 180 days. Could this mark the… pic.twitter.com/g8U3u8TZYs — Lynneri (@lynneri_) September 23, 2025 The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology. UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions. The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth. The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries. Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets. UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said. INSIGHT: EX-CHANCELLOR OSBORNE SAYS U.K. WILL BE "LEFT BEHIND" IF THEY DON'T SPEED UP CRYPTO ADOPTION LAWS! pic.twitter.com/36tJZDHWC7 — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) August 22, 2025 Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets. Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

UK and US Announce Joint Crypto Task Force Focused on Stablecoins and AML Rules

By: Coinstats
2025/09/23 15:12
Sidekick
K$0.1849+9.40%
Threshold
T$0.01556+1.63%
Union
U$0.011057-7.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.696+0.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1158-0.77%

Highlights:

  • The UK and US have launched a joint task force to align crypto rules and strengthen digital asset oversight.
  • The UK-US crypto task force will consult industry leaders to shape stablecoin and AML standards.
  • UK industry groups have called the task force a “vote of confidence” in London’s digital finance sector.

The United Kingdom and the United States have launched a new initiative called the “Taskforce for Markets of the Future.” The project was confirmed after talks between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It aims to boost cooperation on digital assets, stablecoin oversight, and anti-money laundering standards across both markets. The work will be coordinated by officials of both treasuries with the help of regulators that control capital markets and cryptocurrency activities.

The task force will provide its recommendations in 180 days. It will also discuss how to build cross-border digital securities sandboxes, where solutions on blockchains can be tried in controlled conditions. These actions may facilitate innovation and enhance investor protections in both nations. The decision follows the increasing financial collaboration and, soon after, the visit by President Donald Trump to the UK. Furthermore, his administration has emphasized closer relations with London in finance and digital technology.

UK-US Crypto Task Force to Focus On Regulations

The UK-US crypto task force will put a great focus on the development of similar frameworks for digital assets. This also entails coordination on stablecoins and regulations that control crypto-related anti-money laundering. Through these joint efforts, both governments are hoping to ease the process of compliance for firms operating in both jurisdictions.

The industry leaders have criticized the UK as having been sluggish in its approach. A lot of executives claim that the lack of explicit regulations has lowered investment chances and bottled innovation. By contrast, the US has advanced with legislation focused on stablecoins and has welcomed crypto-friendly regulators. President Trump’s administration has continued to support policies designed to encourage digital asset growth.

The task force aims to close these gaps by introducing clarity for businesses. The UK Treasury confirmed that the effort will prioritize short- and medium-term cooperation on digital assets while new rules are developed. This direction could reduce the hurdles faced by companies that want to raise capital in both countries.

Moreover, the team will also seek the advice of cryptocurrency companies and market professionals. This interaction is supposed to make sure that suggestions are made according to the present business requirements. It has been reported that the representatives of a few exchanges have already engaged in preliminary discussions. The emphasis on collaboration signals a shift toward greater alignment between two of the world’s most important financial markets.

UK Industry Leaders React to New Collaboration

UK industry figures have welcomed the creation of the task force. The UK Cryptoasset Business Council called it a “vote of confidence” in the British economy. The group believes the partnership will revive London’s appeal as a center for crypto innovation. George Osborne, an advisor to Coinbase, noted that the UK risked losing ground in digital finance if it failed to act. He emphasized that Britain must embrace crypto developments rather than watch them shift elsewhere. “If crypto is happening, then we want it to happen here,” Osborne said.

Coinbase confirmed its participation in the discussions and publicly backed the initiative. The company described the effort as a positive step toward closer economic ties between the two countries. Both treasuries also confirmed that the work will proceed under the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group, which already supports cooperation on financial markets.

Industry participants expect the collaboration to help strengthen London’s role in digital assets. By aligning with Washington, the UK may gain new momentum in shaping the future of global finance.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

The post Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s market stability has been severely impacted as a wave of liquidations sweeps through, primarily due to a notable decrease in trading volumes. The current financial landscape, affected by interest rate fluctuations and bond yield increases spurred by Federal Reserve actions, has only added to the market’s instability. Continue Reading:Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-faces-intense-challenges-with-liquidations
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231-0.80%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008568+0.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 15:56
Share
UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

The post UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates took a step toward aligning its digital asset policies with international tax standards by signing the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Automatic Exchange of Information under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).  The UAE’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the agreement on Saturday, formalizing the UAE’s commitment to implementing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) global regime for digital asset reporting.  CARF creates a mechanism for the automatic exchange of tax-related information on crypto asset activities between participating jurisdictions. This strengthens international cooperation on transparency and tax compliance.  The MOF announced that the UAE will roll out the framework in 2027, with the initial information exchange expected to start in 2028.  Cointelegraph reached out to the UAE Ministry of Finance for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Public consultation underway To prepare for implementation, the UAE launched a public consultation to gather feedback from industry stakeholders, including exchanges, custodians, traders and advisory firms. The consultation opened Sept. 15 and will close Nov. 8.  The UAE joined 50 other jurisdictions that have committed to implementing CARF in the coming years, setting the stage for a global approach to crypto tax reporting. Countries including New Zealand, Australia and the Netherlands have also committed to adapting the framework. On June 6, Switzerland also moved forward with the plans to automatically share crypto-related tax data with 74 partner countries. The Swiss government adopted a bill that would enable the automatic exchange of information, sharing data with most G20 countries.  Related: MiCA under pressure as national regulators challenge passporting South Korea to join CARF countries in tax info sharing On Sept. 2, South Korean media outlet Nate reported that the country had also finalized the agreement to implement CARF to share crypto tax data with…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08494+0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231-0.80%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0584+0.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 16:38
Share
PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

PayPal Ventures has declared a strategic investment in Stable, a partnership that is meant to increase the global adoption of PayPal USD (PYUSD).
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Faces Intense Challenges with Liquidations

UAE Signs OECD Crypto Tax Data-Sharing Agreement

PayPal Ventures Joins Forces with Stable to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption

Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in 2025

Aevo Pre-Launch Platform Launches Monad Token Trading