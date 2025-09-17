UK and US Crypto Cooperation Gains Momentum as Stablecoins Dominate Talks

By: Coinstats
2025/09/17 15:36
Highlights:

  • The UK and US are preparing a joint digital asset framework, with stablecoins leading discussions.
  • Stablecoins dominated the talks as officials weighed alignment to expand access and attract investment.
  • The joint sandbox aims to test blockchain in finance as public interest in crypto increases.

According to the Financial Times, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in London to talk about digital assets and financial collaboration. The meeting united crypto companies such as Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple, as well as big banks such as Citi, Barclays, and Bank of America.

Stablecoins dominated the agenda, reflecting their growing role in cross-border financial discussions. According to sources, the agreement for talks came at short notice after crypto advocacy groups urged the UK government to prioritize digital assets ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit.

British officials believe aligning rules with the US could expand UK firms’ access to American markets while also attracting more US investment into the country. The talks arrive at a sensitive moment for Britain, as London-listed companies continue exploring New York listings for higher valuations. Government officials see closer cooperation with Washington as a way to counter this trend.

One person present at the talks said much of the discussion centered on digital asset alignment. They added that there was “a huge opportunity for the UK in digital assets” if cooperation with the US advances.

Stablecoins Dominate UK and US Crypto Cooperation Talks

The most burning matter of discussion between the UK and the US has become stablecoins. The Trump administration has been supportive of stablecoins, unlike the more cautious nature of the UK authorities. British crypto firms caution that such disparity puts them at a disadvantage relative to their US counterparts.

The former Chancellor, George Osborne, has also warned that Britain is at risk of being left behind by the rest of the world. He compared the current moment to the 1980s financial reforms, saying momentum must not be lost. Osborne pointed to the US, the European Union, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi as regions advancing faster on clear frameworks for crypto.

Industry concerns also target the Bank of England’s proposal to cap individual stablecoin holdings between £10,000 and £20,000. Advocacy groups argue that the cap would be expensive to implement and risk slowing industry growth. A petition demanding a pro-innovation blockchain strategy has already surpassed 5,600 signatures.

Meanwhile, the US market continues to move rapidly. Wyoming introduced a state-supported stable token while Congress enacted the GENIUS Act. Meanwhile, Tether announced USA₮, a US-regulated stablecoin backed by Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald. In a related development, banking groups in Washington have also pushed lawmakers to close potential yield loopholes. Coinbase disputes these concerns, calling fears over deposit flight a myth.

Digital Sandbox and Public Interest in Crypto

Officials confirmed that work is underway on a joint UK-US digital securities sandbox. The initiative will allow companies to test blockchain applications in financial services under the supervision of both governments. Reeves previously supported this approach, echoing calls from US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce for a joint framework.

A recent Aviva survey showed that 27% of UK adults are open to including crypto in retirement savings. About one in five respondents reported holding or having held crypto, with two-thirds of them still owning digital assets.

