UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:22
Key Highlights

  • Microsoft and Google pledge billions as part of UK US tech partnership
  • Nvidia to deploy 120,000 GPUs with British firm Nscale in Project Stargate
  • Deal positions UK as an innovation hub rivaling global tech powers

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

The UK and the US have signed a “Technological Prosperity Agreement” that paves the way for joint projects in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, according to Reuters.

Donald Trump and King Charles review the guard of honour at Windsor Castle, 17 September 2025. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters

The agreement was unveiled ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, marking a historic moment in transatlantic technology cooperation.

Billions Flow Into the UK Tech Sector

As part of the deal, major American corporations pledged to invest $42 billion in the UK. Microsoft leads with a $30 billion investment to expand cloud and AI infrastructure, including the construction of a new supercomputer in Loughton.

Nvidia will deploy 120,000 GPUs, including up to 60,000 Grace Blackwell Ultra chips—in partnership with the British company Nscale as part of Project Stargate. Google is contributing $6.8 billion to build a data center in Waltham Cross and expand DeepMind research.

Other companies are joining as well. CoreWeave announced a $3.4 billion investment in data centers, while Salesforce, Scale AI, BlackRock, Oracle, and AWS confirmed additional investments ranging from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars.

UK Positions Itself as a Global Innovation Hub

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal could impact millions of lives across the Atlantic. He stressed that the UK aims to position itself as an investment hub with lighter regulations than the European Union.

Nvidia spokesman David Hogan noted the significance of the agreement, saying it would make the UK “not only a consumer but also a producer of AI technologies.”

Experts believe the partnership cements the UK’s reputation as a global innovation hub, while also reinforcing U.S. commitment to alliances in advanced technology, energy, and digital security.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen also announced plans to invest $1.2 billion in AI by 2030, further underlining the UK’s growing role in next-generation technology.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11073/uk-and-us-seal-42-billion-tech-pact-driving-ai-and-energy-future

