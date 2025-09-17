UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

The US and the UK are now ready to declare a closer cooperation on crypto deals, and these include stablecoins. The move follows a high-level meeting between UK chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent in London.
UK Seeks Closer US Ties on Crypto Cooperation as Trump Pushes Industry Growth
According to a Financial Times report, the US-UK talks focused heavily on cooperation regarding regulatory frameworks for crypto and capital markets. Industry figures from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays were present at the discussions. Officials said the meeting underscored the “huge opportunity” for Britain regarding digital assets as the Trump administration continues to express support for the sector.
That momentum is evident in a move by the US government to issue GDP data on blockchain. It shows Washington’s push to include blockchain into its core economic reporting.
The agreement was organized swiftly after crypto industry groups urged the UK government to include blockchain and stablecoins in any deal with the US. The request was made ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain. The push reflects growing concern that UK firms are falling behind American rivals due to cautious regulation.
British officials stressed that closer regulatory alignment would give UK companies better access to the world’s deepest capital markets. Reeves said crypto cooperation could also draw greater US investment into the UK, at a time when several London-listed firms are moving to US exchanges for higher valuations. Crypto firms in Britain fear that hesitation is stalling innovation and driving talent overseas.
UK Looks to Test Crypto and Blockchain Projects With the US
The meeting also explored developing joint digital securities sandboxes to test blockchain use in finance. This idea had been proposed earlier by US Securities and Exchange commissioner Hester Peirce.
A shared sandbox would allow companies to trial products serving both markets under coordinated oversight. This is similar to how the CFTC Crypto Sprint program enables spot and futures trading together.
Reeves previously discussed digital market alignment with US ambassador Warren Stephens, signaling it as a priority during Trump’s state visit. The US-UK crypto cooperation is expected to be highlighted when Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets Trump later this week.
Former UK chancellor George Osborne recently warned that Britain was “completely left behind” on crypto regulation. Osborne, now on Coinbase’s global advisory council, argued that the UK must catch up with the US on stablecoins and digital finance.
Also, officials said crypto rules and cooperation on other aspects of the industry will be a key part of US-UK talks. The initiative underscores a shift in Britain’s approach as it seeks to maintain global competitiveness in financial markets. Closer ties with Washington could mark a turning point for the UK’s role in the fast-evolving digital asset economy.
