UK Auction House Christie’s Restructures, Merges NFT Unit into Art Division

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 23:19
Vice
VICE$0.01843+5.31%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.609-0.49%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013504-3.80%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004465+0.65%
LiveArt
ART$0.03172+26.88%

TLDR

  • Christie’s has merged its NFT department into its broader 20th and 21st-century art division.
  • The decision reflects a slowdown in the global art market and declining NFT sales.
  • Christie’s will continue offering NFTs but without a dedicated department for digital art.
  • Two roles were cut, including the vice president of digital art, but specialists will remain for NFT sales.
  • The restructuring comes after a 12% drop in global art sales and a 20% decline in auction house revenues.

Christie’s, the UK-based auction house, has decided to fold its dedicated NFT department into its broader 20th and 21st-century art division. The move reflects the ongoing contraction in the global art market. Christie’s confirmed this restructuring, indicating a shift in how it will handle NFT sales going forward.

This decision follows a period of reduced growth in the digital art market. Christie’s remains committed to offering digital artworks, including NFTs. However, it will no longer have a separate department dedicated to these sales.

Christie’s Merges NFT Department with Art Division

The restructuring at Christie’s is seen as a response to the broader art market slowdown. According to the Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report 2025, global art sales fell by 12% in the previous year. Auction house revenues also dropped by 20%, signaling significant pressure on the art market.

Christie’s had been an early mover in the NFT space, making headlines in 2021 with Beeple’s $69.3 million sale. However, as the market cools, the auction house has opted to consolidate its digital art efforts. “Auction houses can’t justify a whole department when it brings in less revenue than the others,” said digital art adviser Fanny Lakoubay.

Despite the changes, Christie’s will continue to handle NFT sales through its broader art division. A small number of specialists will remain to handle digital art sales, ensuring continuity in the market. The move is part of a larger trend where art institutions adjust to the evolving landscape of digital art.

Industry Experts Weigh In on Christie’s Shift

While some industry experts view Christie’s restructuring as a sign of market challenges, others see it as an opportunity. Benji, an NFT collector and Doomed DAO member, criticized Christie’s commission rates. He pointed out that Web3-native platforms like Gondi are offering zero commission, making them more attractive to collectors.

The restructuring could also open the door for primary market development in the NFT space. This shift might allow for more integration of traditional collectors into the digital art world. Fanny Lakoubay suggested that the restructuring could make space for this new market growth.

NFT markets continue to evolve despite challenges. The market cap of NFTs surged 40% in August, reaching $9.3 billion, although it has since cooled. As of now, the total NFT market cap stands at $5.97 billion, with top collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club seeing modest gains.

While Christie’s changes may signal a scaling back of its NFT focus, digital art remains a key part of its future strategy. The auction house’s efforts to integrate NFTs within the broader art division reflect ongoing trends in the art world. As market dynamics shift, Christie’s aims to stay relevant by adapting its approach to digital art and NFTs.

The post UK Auction House Christie’s Restructures, Merges NFT Unit into Art Division appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04754+11.80%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-2.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.152+12.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0025-5.08%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004472+2.73%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-13.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006+19.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…