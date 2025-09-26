U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology. According to a press release on…

UK banks forge ‘digital sterling’ in landmark tokenization pilot

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 22:57
Union
U$0,010466-6,86%
Sidekick
K$0,1238+1,30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,0168+8,38%
Movement
MOVE$0,1119+3,13%
Core DAO
CORE$0,3829+2,76%

U.K. banks are commencing a live pilot phase for tokenized sterling deposits, a move that represents a concrete step toward modernizing the core infrastructure of the United Kingdom’s financial system using distributed ledger technology.

Summary
  • UK Finance has launched a live pilot of tokenized sterling deposits with six major banks, running through mid-2026.
  • The trial will test marketplace payments, remortgaging, and digital asset settlement using distributed ledger technology.

According to a press release on Sept. 26, UK Finance is spearheading the initiative with participation from Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. The project, which will run through mid-2026, aims to execute live transactions using tokenized sterling deposits.

The pilot, which will run until mid-2026, will specifically test applications in online marketplace payments, remortgaging, and digital asset settlement, focusing on practical benefits like fraud reduction and transaction speed.

Building on the Regulated Liability Network

Per the press release, the new pilot builds directly on the groundwork laid by the Regulated Liability Network, a multi-phase initiative designed to test how tokenization can be applied to money that already exists within the regulated financial system.

Earlier RLN trials demonstrated that commercial bank deposits could be upgraded into digital tokens without undermining the trust and protections that underpin the banking system. By moving into a live transaction phase, UK Finance and its member banks are stress-testing this model at scale and across real-world use cases.

The Bank of England has played a quiet but influential role in setting the direction. Governor Andrew Bailey recently urged banks to prioritize tokenized deposits over issuing their own stablecoins, framing the former as a more stable and regulated pathway to modernize money.

A critical technical feature of the pilot platform is its design for full interoperability. According to the press release, the platform is being built to work seamlessly with other emerging forms of digital money and payment systems. That includes tokenized deposits and potential future central bank digital currencies, as well as projects like the planned digital gilt (DIGIT).

The inclusion of tokenization-as-a-service ensures that even institutions without the means to develop their own digital deposit systems can participate, widening access and creating the conditions for an inclusive digital payments framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

The Bitfrac presale is gaining strong momentum, with over $4 million already raised in Stage 2. Unlike many speculative tokens, […] The post Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives appeared first on Coindoo.
Stage
STAGE$0,000048-3,80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:12
Share
Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Analysts at CryptoQuant warn that the very mechanism used to raise billions is now setting the stage for sharp declines […] The post Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0,0051-9,09%
Stage
STAGE$0,000048-3,80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 23:03
Share
Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

The post Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto scammers are getting more creative by the day. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic’s 2025 report, pig butchering, a form of romance fraud in which victims are groomed into sending money to fake crypto investment schemes, has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry. The blockchain analytics revealed that the industry has grown due to forced labor and human trafficking in Southeast Asian compounds. Elliptic said there is an emergence of Chinese-language “guarantee marketplaces”, which operate as one-stop shops supplying technology, personal data, laundering services, and even AI-generated deepfakes.  These pig butchering scams are complex frauds that trick people into investing in fake crypto. This points to increasingly organized methods of laundering stolen funds using practices that resemble professional financial operations. Tactics used in pig butchering Elliptic’s investigators found that scammers often pool victims’ deposits into self-hosted wallets used only to consolidate and move funds. From there, the money goes through a series of transactions to hide its origin. It may also go through cross-chain links or payment processing services, making it look like the money is real. A popular tactic involves using mule accounts at regulated crypto platforms. These accounts frequently share suspicious markers such as identical residential addresses, repeated IP logins, and patterns of transfers between accounts. Photos sent in for compliance checks sometimes show workers working from call centers or warehouses that are known to be where pig-butchering businesses start. However, the study stresses that blockchain leaves clear records of transactions, unlike cash-based crime. This openness gives lawmakers and platforms new ways to spot fishy behavior, even as scammers get better at what they do. Elliptic says that Cross-chain laundering has milked about $21 billion Elliptic also warns that pig butchering is only one piece of a broader picture. The report also detailed how individuals facing official…
PigToken
PIG$0,00000002337-4,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,0155-2,65%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07462-5,81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 23:26
Share

Trending News

More

Bitfrac Secures $4M+ in Asset-Backed Presale Offering 4X Returns and 100% Bonus Incentives

Analysts Warn Crypto Treasury Companies Could Fall Back to Issue Levels

Elliptic warns of industrial-scale laundering through crypto for pig butchering scams

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

Ethereum (ETH) Price Pattern Breaks Down As $4k Must Hold; Meanwhile Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Exciting Investors With 36x Potential