UK Bitcoin treasury company Smarter Web Company weighs acquisitions

The Smarter Web Company, the United Kingdom’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its treasury, CEO Andrew Webley said.

Webley told the Financial Times that he would “certainly consider” buying out competitors to acquire their Bitcoin (BTC) at a discount.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, The Smarter Web Company is the world’s 25th biggest and the UK’s top corporate Bitcoin treasury. It currently holds 2,470 BTC worth nearly $275 million.

