UK Bitcoin treasury company Smarter Web Company weighs acquisitions

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 18:14
Bitcoin
UK Bitcoin treasury firm Smarter Web may look to acquire competitors at a discount, with CEO Andrew Webley eyeing FTSE 100 status despite stock declines.

The Smarter Web Company, the United Kingdom’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, is considering acquiring struggling competitors to expand its treasury, CEO Andrew Webley said.

Webley told the Financial Times that he would “certainly consider” buying out competitors to acquire their Bitcoin (BTC) at a discount.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, The Smarter Web Company is the world’s 25th biggest and the UK’s top corporate Bitcoin treasury. It currently holds 2,470 BTC worth nearly $275 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
