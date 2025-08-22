UK business activity reaches fastest pace in last 12 months

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 10:02
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.169-4.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021413-3.93%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02671-4.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000075+1.35%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05972+3.80%

UK business activity picked up to its fastest speed in a year in August, while the government borrowed less than economists had projected for July, offering a slight lift to the public finances even as growth slows and hiring stays soft.

The S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 53 in August from 51.5 in July. Readings above 50 points to expansion, and August marked a fourth straight month in that zone. 

The gain was led by stronger demand in business services, where firms reported a clearer rise in new work. The UK’s manufacturers also reported better sentiment, but services set the pace and carried the overall index higher compared with the previous month.

On the public finance side, separate figures released on Thursday showed the central government borrowed £1.1 billion in July. That was smaller than the Office for Budget Responsibility’s expectation of a £2.1 billion deficit for the month. 

The gap was narrower than forecast, giving the Treasury slight relief as it deals with weaker-than-hoped revenues and a recovery that has not been even across sectors and regions.

Budget choices remain tight. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is still widely expected to lift taxes in the Budget to pay for plans and to meet her rule to cover day-to-day spending from tax receipts by 2029-30. Officials are weighing different paths, including potential changes to property taxes, as ministers face a hole of at least £20 billion in the public accounts that will need to be closed.

Growth has cooled. Headline GDP expanded by 0.3% in the second quarter, down from 0.7% in the first three months of 2025. On the other hand, the US economy rebounded with 3% annualized GDP growth in Q2, as reported by Cryptopolitan recently. Companies have said that expected tax rises and a steep increase in the minimum wage are hurting confidence, pushing up costs and leading managers to hold back on recruitment.

Hiring remained weak despite strong business activity

Employment measures fell for an eleventh month in a row. Many companies are reporting reduced hiring and layoffs. At the same time, new vacancies have been unfilled, which suggests that companies are cautious when hiring new talent.

The latest Office for National Statistics release also showed that July borrowing was the lowest for that month in three years. Borrowing typically dips in January and July because those months line up with key dates for income-tax payments. That seasonal pattern reflects the calendar of taxpayer deadlines and was visible again this year.

July’s total was helped by a £2.7 billion rise in self-assessed income-tax receipts and by interest payments on government debt coming in lower than expected. Revenues also picked up after the decision in October to raise employer national insurance contributions; the OBR said those payments were almost 24% higher than in July last year, boosting the monthly intake.

Even with the July undershoot, the broader picture is still fragile. From April to July, the first four months of the fiscal year, borrowing reached £60 billion. The running total is broadly in line with the OBR’s forecast published in March. 

The watchdog will issue fresh projections for growth and the public finances alongside the Budget. The Treasury is preparing for the risk that the OBR trims its productivity outlook, a change that would likely push borrowing higher.

On the fiscal rule measure, the current budget deficit, excluding investment spending, stood at £42.8 billion for the year to date, £5.4 billion more than in the same four months of 2024 and £5.7 billion above the OBR’s profile for the period. 

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/uk-business-activity-reached-its-fastest-pace-in-a-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.859-2.53%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-8.94%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Share
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$850-1.75%
Aethir
ATH$0.03301-3.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.007167-2.91%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Solana
SOL$183.05-2.62%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Web3 Security Guide: Common Pitfalls of Hardware Wallets

Israeli military: Iran launches fourth wave of missiles at Israel