The post UK Finance Works With Quant For Tokenised Sterling Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Finance, a trade association representing over 300 financial services firms in the United Kingdom, has launched a joint pilot project for tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD). The trade group began the pilot phase for the tokenized deposits project, which aims to provide a digital representation of traditional British pound commercial bank money, it announced on Friday. The pilot was launched in collaboration with six major banks operating in the UK, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Nationwide and Santander. UK Finance plans to run the pilot until mid-2026 and aims to explore benefits to customers, businesses and the UK economy, targeting greater control over payments, fraud prevention and more efficient settlement processes. Quant Network to provide infrastructure UK Finance’s GBTD infrastructure will be provided by Quant Network, a UK-headquartered platform specializing in blockchain interoperability. Quant’s involvement builds on its successful delivery of the first phase of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), a UK-led initiative for shared ledger-based financial market infrastructure, which UK Finance launched in 2024. The RLN project engaged all six banks participating in the GBTD initiative, along with other major financial institutions, including Citi, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Virgin Money and Visa. Three major use cases Among the use cases, the GBTD project will test three main areas: online marketplace payments, remortgaging processes and wholesale bond settlement. According to Quant founder and CEO Gilbert Verdian, the project goes beyond improving payments and is about enabling new forms of programmable money that will “fundamentally transform how value is moved and managed.” An excerpt from Quant’s GBTD announcement. Source: Quant Network “Our involvement underscores Quant’s leadership in digital finance, as we work alongside the UK’s leading institutions to build the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s economy,” Verdian said. UK FCA to launch crypto regulations in 2026 UK Finance’s tokenized deposits pilot launched… The post UK Finance Works With Quant For Tokenised Sterling Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK Finance, a trade association representing over 300 financial services firms in the United Kingdom, has launched a joint pilot project for tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD). The trade group began the pilot phase for the tokenized deposits project, which aims to provide a digital representation of traditional British pound commercial bank money, it announced on Friday. The pilot was launched in collaboration with six major banks operating in the UK, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Nationwide and Santander. UK Finance plans to run the pilot until mid-2026 and aims to explore benefits to customers, businesses and the UK economy, targeting greater control over payments, fraud prevention and more efficient settlement processes. Quant Network to provide infrastructure UK Finance’s GBTD infrastructure will be provided by Quant Network, a UK-headquartered platform specializing in blockchain interoperability. Quant’s involvement builds on its successful delivery of the first phase of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), a UK-led initiative for shared ledger-based financial market infrastructure, which UK Finance launched in 2024. The RLN project engaged all six banks participating in the GBTD initiative, along with other major financial institutions, including Citi, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Virgin Money and Visa. Three major use cases Among the use cases, the GBTD project will test three main areas: online marketplace payments, remortgaging processes and wholesale bond settlement. According to Quant founder and CEO Gilbert Verdian, the project goes beyond improving payments and is about enabling new forms of programmable money that will “fundamentally transform how value is moved and managed.” An excerpt from Quant’s GBTD announcement. Source: Quant Network “Our involvement underscores Quant’s leadership in digital finance, as we work alongside the UK’s leading institutions to build the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s economy,” Verdian said. UK FCA to launch crypto regulations in 2026 UK Finance’s tokenized deposits pilot launched…

UK Finance Works With Quant For Tokenised Sterling Deposits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 10:16
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012596-27.21%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09682+5.77%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07584+4.83%
SIX
SIX$0.01988-0.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.12416+3.44%

UK Finance, a trade association representing over 300 financial services firms in the United Kingdom, has launched a joint pilot project for tokenized sterling deposits (GBTD).

The trade group began the pilot phase for the tokenized deposits project, which aims to provide a digital representation of traditional British pound commercial bank money, it announced on Friday.

The pilot was launched in collaboration with six major banks operating in the UK, including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Nationwide and Santander.

UK Finance plans to run the pilot until mid-2026 and aims to explore benefits to customers, businesses and the UK economy, targeting greater control over payments, fraud prevention and more efficient settlement processes.

Quant Network to provide infrastructure

UK Finance’s GBTD infrastructure will be provided by Quant Network, a UK-headquartered platform specializing in blockchain interoperability.

Quant’s involvement builds on its successful delivery of the first phase of the Regulated Liability Network (RLN), a UK-led initiative for shared ledger-based financial market infrastructure, which UK Finance launched in 2024.

The RLN project engaged all six banks participating in the GBTD initiative, along with other major financial institutions, including Citi, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Virgin Money and Visa.

Three major use cases

Among the use cases, the GBTD project will test three main areas: online marketplace payments, remortgaging processes and wholesale bond settlement.

According to Quant founder and CEO Gilbert Verdian, the project goes beyond improving payments and is about enabling new forms of programmable money that will “fundamentally transform how value is moved and managed.”

An excerpt from Quant’s GBTD announcement. Source: Quant Network

“Our involvement underscores Quant’s leadership in digital finance, as we work alongside the UK’s leading institutions to build the infrastructure powering tomorrow’s economy,” Verdian said.

UK FCA to launch crypto regulations in 2026

UK Finance’s tokenized deposits pilot launched amid the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finalizing its crypto regulatory framework, with the full regime reportedly expected to come into effect in 2026.

In April 2025, the UK Treasury published a policy note on “Future financial services regulatory regime for crypto assets,” highlighting a clear distinction between qualifying stablecoin and tokenized deposits and electronic money.

Related: UK to strengthen ties with US on crypto matters: Report

According to a report by the Financial Times on Sunday, the FCA has been speeding up crypto approvals in response to criticism recently, as the UK inches closer to adopting a full regulatory framework next year.

In the meantime, the European Union has been steadily advancing the application of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which entered full force in late 2024. While MiCA broadly regulates tokenization across various crypto-assets, tokenized deposits fall outside its regulatory scope as they remain governed under traditional banking and deposit frameworks.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/uk-finance-tokenized-sterling-deposits-barclays-hsbc-quant?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wormhole
W$0.10847+4.16%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12147-0.19%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
Share
A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

PANews reported on September 27th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has detected a single address using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, driving its price up over 10% in the past two hours. A new wallet withdrew 71.524 million USDC from an exchange onto the blockchain, then transferred 30 million USDC to Hyperliquid to purchase XPL. In just two hours, 13.6 million USDC was used to purchase 10.87 million XPL at an average price of $1.25. Purchases are still ongoing.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.02%
Plasma
XPL$1.421+7.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 10:16
Share
Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

Certainly. Here’s the rewritten article with the specified enhancements and structure, including an added introductory paragraph to provide context: — Cryptocurrency markets continue to grapple with a complex mix of macroeconomic signals, regulatory uncertainties, and investor sentiment shifts. Despite anticipation of a post-options expiry rally, Bitcoin has struggled to regain critical levels amid rising traditional [...]
WHY
WHY$0.00000002999-5.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+5.52%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/27 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

A certain address is using 30 million USDC to buy XPL, pushing XPL up by over 10%.

Why Bitcoin Dropped Below $110K — The Surprising Reasons Revealed

The number of Tron network accounts exceeded 334 million, and the daily USDT transfer volume reached US$22.55 billion.

Trump's second son Eric Trump again suggests buying at the bottom