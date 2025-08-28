UK Financial LTD Creates, Launches & Funds New Wrapped Token WMPRA, Mirroring MPRA Token Value 1:1

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:32
UK Financial LTD today confirmed the successful creation, funding, and blockchain verification of its Wrapped Maya Preferred PRA (WMPRA) token, serving as a mirror image of its flagship asset, Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA).

Key Milestones:

Creation Completed: WMPRA is now live on Ethereum Blockchain.

Full Funding Executed: Achieved via a verified transfer of 23,000,000 MPRA to the newly established uk-financial-ltd-irrevocable-treasury-vault.eth wallet  .

One-to-One Peg Established: Each WMPRA token is backed 1:1 by MPRA for guaranteed value parity.

Transparent Collateral: All backing is on-chain and viewable in the vault wallet.

Utility Enabled: WMPRA opens MPRA’s gold-backed value to DeFi and broader exchange ecosystems.

Official Addresses:

WMPRA Verified Contract Can Be Verified On Etherscan:

https://etherscan.io/token/0x03747361ba5429daf165732f9656a97561257ebd

The Actual Transfer From uk-financial-ltd-corporate-assets.eth Wallet To The uk-financial-ltd-irrevocable-treasury-vault.eth Can Be Verified On Etherscan:

https://etherscan.io/tx/0xed21d88c8a5e8cefe52a11efa2ee8d2bca07f056cc874c7746e583a7c138b49d

The Collateral Of 23M MPRA That Backs WMPRA Is Held In uk-financial-ltd-irrevocable-treasury-vault.eth And Can Be Verified On Etherscan:

https://etherscan.io/address/0x3E3b541174410159F1Ec338cf8DbaBe090F0C5AD

With WMPRA fully funded, live, and verifiable, UK Financial LTD has delivered a transparent, asset-backed wrapped token — expanding access while preserving trust and collateral integrity.

“UK Financial Ltd’s digital asset portfolio includes:

1. *Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) / SMPRA*: A dual-class token project with MPRA transforming into SMPRA, a fully compliant ERC-3643 security token aiming for SEC compliance.

2. *Maya Preferred (MPRD)*: A stablecoin representing the common class token for mergers and acquisitions.

3. *MayaCat (MCAT)*: A pioneering meme coin backed by gold and silver.

4. *Maya Preferred Retirement Plan Program (RPWMPRA)*: Offers 400,000x leverage on MPRA/SMPRA price movements, amplifying potential gains.”

5. *Wrapped Maya Preferred PRA (WMPRA) serving as a mirror image of its flagship asset, Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA). Each WMPRA token is backed and priced pegged 1:1 of MPRA for guaranteed value parity.

For press inquiries please contact:

James Dahlke,

President & CEO of UK Financial Ltd & The Maya Preferred Project

[email protected]

For more information please visit the company’s corporate website at:

https://UKFinancialLtd.Com

The Maya Preferred Project’s Website at:

https://MayaPreferred.io

About UK Financial Limited

UK Financial Limited is a leading innovator in the financial  technology sector, dedicated to bridging traditional finance with the burgeoning digital asset space. The company is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower investors and enhance communication within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With a focus on transparency, security, and user engagement, UK Financial Limited is at the forefront of Gold-backed tokenized projects and real-world asset integration. The company’s initiatives include the creation of the Maya Preferred Project, a dual class (Common and Preferred Class) traded project, where each of the two tokens trade simultaneously to where each token represents a different aspect of the project’s Business Plan. UK Financial Ltd recently created one of the first ERC 3643 Security Tokens, Maya Preferred PRA Preferred Class Regulated Security Token (SMPRA) which will soon replace the project’s current Preferred Class Token, Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) and SMPRA will file with the SEC to become the world’s first  fully compliant digital asset token. UK Financial Limited is poised to drive significant advancements in digital asset management and aims for global recognition through its innovative platforms and dedicated leadership.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/uk-financial-ltd-creates-launches-funds-new-wrapped-token-wmpra-mirroring-mpra-token-value-11/

