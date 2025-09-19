UK Investors Can Now Stake Bitcoin on the LSE as Valour Launches New ETP

TLDR :

Valour launched the first physically backed Bitcoin Staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange with a 1.4% annual yield.

The product is fully backed 1:1 by Bitcoin stored in institutional-grade cold wallets with MPC technology for security.

The ETP lists in GBP and EUR, with daily NAV and Bitcoin entitlement updates for transparent performance tracking.

The launch comes as UK prepares new crypto rules, giving institutions regulated access to yield-bearing Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has a fresh way to reach investors in London. Valour Digital Securities has listed the first Bitcoin Staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange. The launch arrives as the UK prepares for tighter crypto market rules.

Investors can now earn yield on Bitcoin exposure through a regulated product. This step puts institutional-grade staking directly into traditional finance.

Valour Launches Yield-Bearing Bitcoin ETP

Valour Digital Securities, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, has rolled out 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking on the London Stock Exchange.

The product is fully backed by Bitcoin stored in institutional cold wallets and carries a 1.4% annual staking yield. That yield is reflected in the net asset value daily, giving investors a simple way to track returns.

The ETP is listed in both GBP and EUR, widening its reach for professional investors across markets. Valour confirmed the holdings are secured using multi-party computation technology. This ensures asset security while allowing yield to accrue transparently.

Company CEO Olivier Roussy Newton said the product bridges traditional markets and decentralized finance. He said Valour’s focus is to make institutional-grade crypto solutions accessible to regulated markets.

Valour now offers more than 85 crypto ETPs across Europe, including listings in Frankfurt, Zurich, Paris, and Stockholm. This new launch expands that lineup with a product targeting income-seeking Bitcoin investors.

UK Market Opens to Regulated Bitcoin Staking

The launch comes as the UK prepares to roll out updated crypto rules. By listing on the LSE’s main market, Valour gives institutions access to yield-bearing BTC under a regulated structure.

The product publishes net asset value, Bitcoin entitlements, and indicative prices daily. This gives investors clear visibility into their exposure with no leverage involved.

Dr. Manfred Knof, chairman of Valour, said the ETP sets a standard for secure and efficient Bitcoin access. He said it makes Bitcoin staking available in a way that fits within institutional frameworks.

General Counsel Philippe Lucet said the listing “opens a new frontier” for professional investors seeking trusted crypto exposure. The product’s regulated status could make it more appealing as UK crypto oversight tightens.

The post UK Investors Can Now Stake Bitcoin on the LSE as Valour Launches New ETP appeared first on Blockonomi.