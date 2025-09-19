TLDR: Valour launched the first physically backed Bitcoin Staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange with a 1.4% annual yield. The product is fully backed 1:1 by Bitcoin stored in institutional-grade cold wallets with MPC technology for security. The ETP lists in GBP and EUR, with daily NAV and Bitcoin entitlement updates for transparent performance [...] The post UK Investors Can Now Stake Bitcoin on the LSE as Valour Launches New ETP appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Valour launched the first physically backed Bitcoin Staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange with a 1.4% annual yield. The product is fully backed 1:1 by Bitcoin stored in institutional-grade cold wallets with MPC technology for security. The ETP lists in GBP and EUR, with daily NAV and Bitcoin entitlement updates for transparent performance [...] The post UK Investors Can Now Stake Bitcoin on the LSE as Valour Launches New ETP appeared first on Blockonomi.

UK Investors Can Now Stake Bitcoin on the LSE as Valour Launches New ETP

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/19 14:54
1
1$0.009791-18.02%
Partisia Blockchain
MPC$0.02424+1.12%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04611-0.34%
EUR
EUR$1.173-0.33%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00582-3.96%

TLDR:

  • Valour launched the first physically backed Bitcoin Staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange with a 1.4% annual yield.
  • The product is fully backed 1:1 by Bitcoin stored in institutional-grade cold wallets with MPC technology for security.
  • The ETP lists in GBP and EUR, with daily NAV and Bitcoin entitlement updates for transparent performance tracking.
  • The launch comes as UK prepares new crypto rules, giving institutions regulated access to yield-bearing Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has a fresh way to reach investors in London. Valour Digital Securities has listed the first Bitcoin Staking ETP on the London Stock Exchange. The launch arrives as the UK prepares for tighter crypto market rules. 

Investors can now earn yield on Bitcoin exposure through a regulated product. This step puts institutional-grade staking directly into traditional finance.

Valour Launches Yield-Bearing Bitcoin ETP

Valour Digital Securities, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, has rolled out 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking on the London Stock Exchange. 

The product is fully backed by Bitcoin stored in institutional cold wallets and carries a 1.4% annual staking yield. That yield is reflected in the net asset value daily, giving investors a simple way to track returns.

The ETP is listed in both GBP and EUR, widening its reach for professional investors across markets. Valour confirmed the holdings are secured using multi-party computation technology. This ensures asset security while allowing yield to accrue transparently.

Company CEO Olivier Roussy Newton said the product bridges traditional markets and decentralized finance. He said Valour’s focus is to make institutional-grade crypto solutions accessible to regulated markets.

Valour now offers more than 85 crypto ETPs across Europe, including listings in Frankfurt, Zurich, Paris, and Stockholm. This new launch expands that lineup with a product targeting income-seeking Bitcoin investors.

UK Market Opens to Regulated Bitcoin Staking

The launch comes as the UK prepares to roll out updated crypto rules. By listing on the LSE’s main market, Valour gives institutions access to yield-bearing BTC under a regulated structure.

The product publishes net asset value, Bitcoin entitlements, and indicative prices daily. This gives investors clear visibility into their exposure with no leverage involved.

Dr. Manfred Knof, chairman of Valour, said the ETP sets a standard for secure and efficient Bitcoin access. He said it makes Bitcoin staking available in a way that fits within institutional frameworks.

General Counsel Philippe Lucet said the listing “opens a new frontier” for professional investors seeking trusted crypto exposure. The product’s regulated status could make it more appealing as UK crypto oversight tightens.

The post UK Investors Can Now Stake Bitcoin on the LSE as Valour Launches New ETP appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08548-2.77%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/
Union
U$0.014147-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01749+0.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:09
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447-1.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.99-2.37%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1