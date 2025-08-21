UK Sanctions Crypto Exchanges Grinex and Meer Over Russia-Linked Token

The UK government has imposed new sanctions on the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer, accusing the platforms of facilitating transactions in the rouble-backed digital token A7A5 that bolster Russia’s efforts to evade Western financial restrictions

London said the measures target what it described as “circumvention and crypto networks exploited by Russia,” expanding a sanctions regime that already restricts Russian access to global capital markets. Details of the financial or operational constraints placed on the two exchanges were not immediately disclosed, but the order blocks any UK person or entity from dealing with the firms and freezes their U.K.-based assets.

Moscow responded by barring entry to 21 individuals it claims disseminate anti-Russian disinformation through British media outlets, adding them to a growing “stop list” of Western nationals prohibited from traveling to Russia. The moves underscore the widening use of digital-asset controls and reciprocal travel bans in the sanctions standoff between the UK and Russia.

