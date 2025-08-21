UK Sanctions Crypto Exchanges Grinex and Meer Over Russia-Linked Token

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 02:14
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13638-4.71%
Sidekick
K$0.2283+0.30%
U
U$0.019-6.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10289+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01421+3.34%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.003612+0.44%

The UK government has imposed new sanctions on the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer, accusing the platforms of facilitating transactions in the rouble-backed digital token A7A5 that bolster Russia’s efforts to evade Western financial restrictions

The UK government has imposed new sanctions on the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer, accusing the platforms of facilitating transactions in the rouble-backed digital token A7A5 that bolster Russia’s efforts to evade Western financial restrictions.

London said the measures target what it described as “circumvention and crypto networks exploited by Russia,” expanding a sanctions regime that already restricts Russian access to global capital markets. Details of the financial or operational constraints placed on the two exchanges were not immediately disclosed, but the order blocks any UK person or entity from dealing with the firms and freezes their U.K.-based assets.

Moscow responded by barring entry to 21 individuals it claims disseminate anti-Russian disinformation through British media outlets, adding them to a growing “stop list” of Western nationals prohibited from traveling to Russia. The moves underscore the widening use of digital-asset controls and reciprocal travel bans in the sanctions standoff between the UK and Russia.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/uk-sanctions-crypto-exchanges-grinex-meer-over-russia-linked-token-6bd2ff41

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3153-12.41%
TROLL
TROLL$0.000000004278+11.98%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01985+9.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.8484-1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885+4.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731-20.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It