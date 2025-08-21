UK targets Russian crypto ties in new sanctions wave

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094+1.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289+1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01404+3.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02235+5.96%
Particl
PART$0.1812-1.46%

The UK government has imposed new sanctions on entities tied to Russia’s use of cryptocurrencies to bypass Western restrictions.

In an Aug. 20 statement, UK authorities said Russia has turned to Kyrgyz financial institutions and opaque crypto channels to move funds through offshore networks.

The UK named Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and its director, Kantemir Chalbayev, as key players in the scheme used to purchase military goods on Moscow’s behalf.

Meanwhile, these sanctions also covered Grinex, a Russian-founded crypto exchange viewed as the successor to the blacklisted platform Garantex.

The authorities noted that Grinex had been openly marketed as a replacement for Garantex after US and EU regulators sanctioned the original exchange for ignoring anti–money laundering and counter-terrorist financing rules.

Alongside Grinex, the UK targeted Meer Exchange and several firms tied to the ruble-backed token A7A5, which has quickly become central to Moscow’s attempts to sidestep restrictions.

The UK government described the latest measures as part of a broader campaign to limit Russia’s financial options since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.

UK Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty said:

Meanwhile, the move follows similar recent actions by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on the Russian entities.

A7A5 stablecoin token

The A7A5 token, issued by the Kyrgyz company Old Vector and backed by deposits at sanctioned Russian lender Promsvyazbank, has processed more than $9.3 billion in transactions within four months.

A recent Chainalysis report revealed that the token circulates within a narrow ecosystem of Russia-linked financial services, and most trades occur on weekdays.

According to the firm, Grinex has been the asset’s primary trading venue and is mainly used by businesses as an internal medium of exchange.

Meanwhile, the token’s early liquidity can be traced directly back to Garantex, creating a clear on-chain connection between the two exchanges.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/uk-sanctions-target-russias-crypto-network-to-curb-military-funding/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19874+2.38%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001763-5.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01403+3.31%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.019-5.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10072+1.84%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002087--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+12.76%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal