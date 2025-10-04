UK to lift retail ban on crypto ETNs

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to Cointelegraph, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will lift the ban on retail investors purchasing crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), which has been in place since 2019, starting next week, provided that the relevant products are listed and traded on a UK-based investment exchange approved by the FCA. Unlike ETFs, ETNs are debt securities linked to crypto assets and are not backed by physical assets.
