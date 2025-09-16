UK to receive $6.8B Google investment for AI development

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:40
Sidekick
K$0.1632-9.68%
Union
U$0.017282-14.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.59+0.73%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.8949+3.70%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23429+1.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1391-5.37%

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., revealed its intention to invest £5 billion, approximately $6.8 billion, in the UK specifically to boost the development of an AI economy in the country in the next two years.

The tech giant shared this significant plan just as the US President Donald Trump gets ready to disclose economic deals surpassing $10 billion. This was brought during Trump’s visit to the US’s long-standing ally this week.

Google and AI rivals fuel UK tech surge

Not all the investment will be dedicated to the above sector; some will be set aside for a newly developed data center in Waltham Cross that focuses on meeting the surging demand for Google’s services, such as map and search services. According to the tech giant, this investment is a game-changer that will create about 8,250 jobs for UK citizens annually.

Just like Google, its rivals in the AI race, OpenAI and Nvidia, are also eyeing the UK to make investments worth billions in the country’s data centers during Trump’s visit.

According to reports, the investment will be implemented in collaboration with Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. Nscale is a London firm that operates large scale data centers and is a major player in Europe’s growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Trump’s visit to the UK strengthens the economies of the two nations 

Earlier on September 15, senior officials in the US revealed that the American president was planning to announce economic deals exceeding $10 billion during his second visit to the United Kingdom.

“The trip to the U.K. is going to be incredible,” Trump told reporters Sunday. He said Windsor Castle is “supposed to be amazing” and added: “It’s going to be very exciting.”

The visit will feature a collaboration in science and technology, a sector anticipated to bring billions in new investments. The officials who shared these details about Trump’s trip wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the discussion.

They also stated that there is a likelihood that Trump and Keir Starmer, UK’s Prime Minister, might announce a defense technology cooperation deal and boost relationships between major financial centers in the two countries.

Some of these economic deals may be announced during a business reception that Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, will host, where the two leaders will be present. Other top US tech executives attending the event include Jensen Huang from Nvidia, and Sam Altman from OpenAI. They will participate in roundtable talks on Thursday, September 18, at Chequers, the prime minister’s residence. 

These economic programs came alongside previous efforts to sign a significant deal that would ease the construction of nuclear power plants. The two countries will utilize each other’s safety checks on reactor designs that will accelerate the approval process.

Even though some economic deals are progressing smoothly, US officials have highlighted that Trump’s announcements will likely not include a deal to loosen US tariff policies on scotch whiskey. Notably, this is what Starmer has been actively pushing for.

The officials also pointed out a likelihood that the announcements will not address Trump’s ongoing worries brought about by the UK government’s ability to regulate US-based tech firms such as Apple and Alphabet, in connection with their control over smartphones.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/google-to-invest-6-8b-in-uk-ai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Solana, Cardano, and XRP tumble as market turmoil drives major altcoins to critical support levels. #partnercontent
XRP
XRP$3.043+1.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528+0.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16134+0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 01:47
Share
Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital is doubling down on Solana, with founder Dan Morehead revealing the hedge fund has invested $1.1 billion into the blockchain’s token. In an interview with CNBC, he said Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.Visit Website
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372+1.17%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 18:08
Share
Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead, in a recent live interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, highlighted Ripple’s ambitious goal of challenging the global banking messaging giant, SWIFT. During the interview, Morehead discussed the growing landscape of blockchain projects and their varied applications.Visit Website
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01766-5.61%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/16 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano, XRP, Solana tumble as Neo Pepe Coin aims to extend major gains this week

Pantera’s Dan Morehead Confirms $1.1 Billion Solana Bet as Biggest Position

Pantera Capital CEO Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT on CNBC

Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming

Shytoshi Kusama Denies Abandoning Shiba Inu