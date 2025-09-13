UK Trade Groups Push Blockchain into US Tech Bridge Plan

TLDR

UK trade groups push for blockchain in US Tech Bridge to secure global finance role.

Blockchain leaders urge UK to embed DLT in US Tech Bridge talks with US officials.

Excluding blockchain from US Tech Bridge could weaken UK’s digital finance edge.

UK finance bodies demand blockchain’s inclusion in US Tech Bridge policy agenda.

Tokenization, stablecoins drive UK call for blockchain in US Tech Bridge strategy.

A coalition of UK trade organizations has pressed the government to integrate blockchain into the ongoing US Tech Bridge agenda. The appeal comes as UK and US officials prepare for high-level discussions on emerging technologies next week. Trade groups argue that excluding blockchain risks sidelining the UK in shaping global financial standards.

Blockchain Leaders Call for Inclusion in US Tech Bridge

UK trade associations have formally urged the government to embed blockchain in the US Tech Bridge initiative. The joint letter targets Business Secretary Peter Kyle and Treasury Secretary Lucy Rigby, stressing blockchain’s growing financial role. The coalition wants distributed ledger technology treated as a priority in transatlantic tech policy.

The groups highlighted blockchain’s ability to improve financial infrastructure through efficiency, faster payments, and broader access. They emphasized that ignoring blockchain could damage UK competitiveness in digital finance. The proposal aligns with broader UK ambitions to modernize finance through innovation and cross-border cooperation.

The signatories include leading voices in digital assets, payments, and finance, covering the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, UK Finance, TheCityUK, and others. These organizations believe blockchain can enhance UK-US tech alignment. The call also supports goals such as tokenization and the development of deep, cross-border liquidity.

Stablecoins and Tokenization Drive Blockchain Push

The letter outlines key blockchain use cases, including stablecoin corridors and tokenized assets for cross-border financial activity. The groups envision a regulatory and operational framework that boosts innovation and ensures financial market stability. They propose harmonized standards between the two countries under the US Tech Bridge framework.

These proposals align with the UK’s fintech roadmap and support the government’s pro-technology strategy. Earlier, UK officials voiced support for blockchain in payments and financial services. Joint efforts on sandbox environments for digital assets already exist, but industry leaders want stronger commitments.

Tokenization and stablecoins are the primary tools for modernizing finance and boosting market accessibility. UK groups argue the US Tech Bridge can serve as a global benchmark. The UK’s role in foreign exchange and the US capital dominance make this alignment critical.

Global Finance Race Fuels Urgency in UK Proposal

The letter also warns that the UK risks falling behind if blockchain remains excluded from the US Tech Bridge plan. Middle Eastern and Asian financial hubs already advance digital asset standards. As a result, UK stakeholders demand immediate action to maintain influence in digital finance regulation.

With President Trump’s state visit scheduled from September 17–19, the timing intensifies pressure on UK officials. The visit offers an opportunity to reinforce transatlantic cooperation and secure blockchain’s place in the agenda. UK trade groups see this moment as pivotal for asserting leadership in financial innovation.

The US Tech Bridge remains a cornerstone of UK-US relations on tech, spanning AI, quantum, and now potentially blockchain. Industry leaders seek to formalize blockchain’s role within this partnership. They argue that failing to do so would forfeit a generational chance to shape digital finance rules.

The post UK Trade Groups Push Blockchain into US Tech Bridge Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.