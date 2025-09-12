UK Trade Groups Push for Blockchain in UK–US Tech Deal

UK trade groups have urged the UK Business Secretary to include blockchain collaboration in the upcoming UK–US Tech Bridge agreement. In their letter, they stressed the strategic importance of stablecoins and tokenization for both economies. They warned that excluding digital assets could sideline the UK in future global financial standard-setting, potentially harming innovation and competitiveness in the fast-evolving digital asset space. They call for blockchain to be a core part of transatlantic tech cooperation.

