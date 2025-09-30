ExchangeDEX+
UK Trial Opens in $6.7B Bitcoin Laundering Case

By: Coindoo
2025/09/30 05:30
At its heart is a staggering 61,000 Bitcoin – now valued at around $6.7 billion – confiscated during investigations into Chinese businesswoman Qian Zhimin.

The Alleged Scheme

Qian is accused of helping run one of China’s largest investment frauds through Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co. Between 2014 and 2017, the company lured nearly 130,000 people with promises of triple-digit returns. When Beijing clamped down on crypto in 2017, authorities say she moved the scheme’s billions into Bitcoin, fled China on a false passport, and resurfaced in London.

British police later connected the trail to her close associate Jian Wen, whose property searches led to the discovery of the Bitcoin haul – the largest ever seized in the UK.

Narrow Charges, Broad Stakes

Despite the scale, Qian faces a limited indictment. The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service charged her only with unlawfully possessing and transferring cryptocurrency, plus acquiring criminal property. Fraud charges are absent, as the victims, the losses, and the fraudulent activity all originated in China. Her defense insists the Bitcoin holdings are legitimate investment gains and dismisses Beijing’s pursuit as politically motivated.

The absence of an extradition treaty between China and the UK further complicates matters, leaving British courts to navigate uncharted territory.

READ MORE:

Everyone Is Betting Against the Dollar – What Happens If They’re Wrong?

For investors who lost billions, the trial brings both hope and anxiety. The seized Bitcoin is worth more today than the total defrauded, raising the possibility of repayment. But with competing claims and international jurisdiction disputes, there is no clarity on who will ultimately benefit from the recovery.

A Case That Could Set Precedent

Over the next 12 weeks, Southwark Crown Court will hear testimony from Chinese police officers and victims appearing via video link. Legal experts expect the outcome to set a benchmark for how Western courts handle digital assets tied to overseas fraud – particularly when billions are on the line.

Whether Qian is found guilty or manages to exploit jurisdictional loopholes, the trial underscores a deeper reality: as crypto becomes global, prosecuting financial crime has become more complicated than ever.

