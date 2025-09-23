The United Kingdom and the United States have established a ‘Future Markets Task Force’ to explore collaboration in capital markets and crypto regulation. This move could ease the way for crypto firms looking to operate on both sides of the Atlantic. Chancellor of the UK, Rachel Reeves, and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, decided […]The United Kingdom and the United States have established a ‘Future Markets Task Force’ to explore collaboration in capital markets and crypto regulation. This move could ease the way for crypto firms looking to operate on both sides of the Atlantic. Chancellor of the UK, Rachel Reeves, and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, decided […]

UK, US form task force to align capital markets and crypto rules

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 01:32
Movement
MOVE$0.1135-11.18%
FORM
FORM$1.2165-15.12%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12181-0.22%

The United Kingdom and the United States have established a ‘Future Markets Task Force’ to explore collaboration in capital markets and crypto regulation. This move could ease the way for crypto firms looking to operate on both sides of the Atlantic.

Chancellor of the UK, Rachel Reeves, and the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, decided to form the official group last week in Downing Street, before Trump’s state visit to Britain.

The UK Treasury said that the task force’s goal will be to make it easier for UK and US companies to get cross-border funding. Both Racheal Reeves and Scott Bessent will co-chair the task group. Also, regulatory bodies from both sides of the Atlantic will be members and will be in charge of overseeing capital markets and digital asset control.

The group has been tasked to deliver recommendations within 180 days on coordinating policy for emerging financial technologies, including digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized securities. “This is about unlocking opportunities for investors, businesses, and market participants on both sides of the Atlantic,” a Treasury official said.

Coinbase offers support to the joint task force

Coinbase has announced its support for the UK and the US collaboration. According to the crypto exchange, “The US and UK have deep capital markets […] Cooperation between these two leading financial centres is critical given the profound opportunity facing global capital markets, coming from tokenisation.”

Coinbase has suggested that the two nations focus on tokenising traditional financial assets, stablecoin leadership, and mutual recognition of the regulatory regimes.

According to Coinbase, tokenization will change how global capital markets work and make financial services more accessible to everyone. It will also allow regular investors to trade, borrow, and invest in ways only possible for big investors.

In addition, the company said that the US is leaning into stablecoins as part of its strategic focus on tokenisation of traditional financial assets. On the other hand, the Bank of England is proposing caps that will effectively preclude the use of stablecoins in wholesale markets. 

“The UK needs stablecoin leadership, and a viable Sterling stablecoin, to deliver on the opportunities associated with this partnership, and to drive progress in capital market innovation more generally,” the company added. 

Crypto companies move their listings from London to New York 

Since returning to the White House in January, Donald Trump has appointed crypto-friendly regulators, dismissed lawsuits against major companies in the sector, and passed landmark legislation overseeing stablecoins. 

By contrast, Britain has been accused by crypto executives of dragging its feet on regulation, leaving it lagging behind the US and other rival financial centres.

Last month, former Conservative chancellor George Osborne launched a withering attack on the Labour government’s approach to crypto. He warned that Britain risked becoming irrelevant in a revolution reminiscent of Nigel Lawson’s Big Bang in the 1980s. 

Osborne, who now sits on the global advisory council of US crypto exchange Coinbase, said Reeves and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey were leaving Britain in the slow lane.

The joint task force comes as the UK tries to get its capital markets back on track after a long period of decline. As a result, many companies have moved their listings from London to New York in search of better valuations. Therefore, this initiative is expected to revive the country.

The UK Cryptoasset Business Council, a trade group, said the task force’s announcement marked a clear vote of confidence from the US in the UK economy. “Get this right and it has the potential to turbocharge the City of London and the transatlantic economy,” it added.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission