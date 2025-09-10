Ukraine And Russia Race To Deploy Advanced Interceptor Drones

LVIV OBLAST, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 21: Members of Kozytskyi Charity Foundation stand amid Besomar interceptor drones in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Over the course of the Russia-Ukraine War, drone technology has advanced at a rapid pace. The current Shahed and Liutyi drones are far more sophisticated and versatile than the Orlan 10s and Bayraktar TB2s used at the start of the conflict. These advancements have been matched by significant progress in counter-drone technology. In particular, both sides have developed an impressive array of non-kinetic, electronic warfare systems that disrupt drone operations. However, they are now racing to develop and field interceptor drones, which are designed to target and destroy enemy drones through kinetic engagement.

The increasing need for drone interceptors stems from the growing number and sophistication of drones on the battlefield. The introduction of fiber-optic drones has reduced the effectiveness of traditional jammers, since these systems are resistant to electronic warfare. Many drones are also incorporating advanced artificial intelligence processing, allowing them to operate in failsafe modes when their command signals are jammed. At the same time, the sheer volume of drones being deployed has begun to overwhelm conventional air defense systems, which are expensive and limited in supply. These circumstances have created a need for a kinetic counter-drone method that is both affordable and capable of being produced in quantity.

Characteristics of New Interceptor Drones

A major benefit of interceptor drones is that they can leverage the rapidly expanding drone production capabilities in both Russia and Ukraine. As a result, they can be produced at a relatively low cost compared to surface-to-air missiles, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per round. This affordability allows both countries to field them in large numbers across their front lines.

DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE – JULY 18: View from the camera of an interceptor drone inspecting a device on July 18, 2025 in Donetsk Region, near Kostiantynivka Frontline, Ukraine. (Photo by Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) Getty Images

These systems are also designed to be lightweight and highly mobile. Many models are small enough to be carried in a backpack or launched by hand, allowing soldiers to employ them directly in the field without requiring specialized vehicles for transport or deployment. This enables wide distribution across the front lines, especially in areas where soldiers are primarily dismounted.

The low cost and compact form of these systems do not sacrifice speed or performance. Many interceptors can travel fast enough to overtake hostile drones in flight. Increasingly, they are being fitted with compact AI chips that enable advanced computer vision and target recognition. This allows them to operate on a fire and forget basis, autonomously identifying, tracking, and engaging enemy drones once launched.

Ukrainian Interceptor Drones

Ukraine has employed FPV drones to intercept Russian drones for more than two years, but it is now rapidly fielding larger numbers of specialized interceptor drones to counter the growing barrages of Russian Shaheds. These targets are often dispersed and lack adequate protection from air defense systems. At the same time, Shahed drones are becoming more advanced and increasingly resilient against Ukrainian jamming. Interceptor drones provide Ukraine with a practical means to neutralize the Shahed threat while conserving high-value air defense assets for use against cruise and hypersonic missiles. Reflecting this priority, President Zelenskyy announced that most of the 30,000 SkyNode S modules, which equip drones with onboard AI processing, will be directed toward interceptor drone development.

Image capture from video posted on social media showing a Ukrainian Sting interceptor drone launching and the onboard video as it hunts down a Russian Lancet drone. Social Media Capture

One of the most widely reported Ukrainian interceptors is the Sting, produced by Wild Hornets. Costing only a fraction of a surface-to-air missile, the Sting can reach speeds above 300 kilometers per hour and has already been credited with numerous successful interceptions of Russian Shaheds. Another notable system is the Tytan interceptor, developed in partnership with German engineers, which integrates AI for autonomous tracking and is optimized for defeating high-speed Russian drones.

Ukraine is also domestically producing low-cost fixed-wing platforms such as the Techno Taras, which costs under $1600, while achieving an altitude of 6,000 meters and a range of 35 kilometers. Similarly, General Cherry, a Ukrainian defense company, has developed an interceptor priced at $1,000, which has been credited with downing more than 300 Russian drones. Additionally, a Ukrainian volunteer effort has developed the Skyborn Rusoriz drone, which has reportedly downed over 400 Russian surveillance drones.

Russian Interceptor Drones

Russia has also intensified its development of compact kinetic drone interceptors in response to increasing Ukrainian deep drone strikes. One of the most prevalent models is the Yolka interceptor system, which was carried by Russian security personnel during their Victory Day celebration in Moscow on May 9. These systems are fire and forget kinetic devices that use AI to intercept a small drone from up to one kilometer away. While their use has been limited to high-profile events, several new interceptor drones are in development and expected to be fielded soon.

Capture from video posted on social media showing a Russian soldier firing a Yolka interceptor drone at a Ukrainian drone in September 2024. Social Media Capture

At the Archipelago 2025 exhibition, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CBST) showcased several new models, including the Skvorets PVO, Kinzhal, BOLT, Ovod PVO, and Krestnik M. Each system is capable of high-speed engagement, with the Skvorets PVO reaching about 270 kilometers per hour and Kinzhal up to 300 kilometers per hour. These systems reportedly also incorporate AI-powered target acquisition and are designed for low altitude autonomous interception, marking a shift in Russian drone defenses.

Russia also has a large number of other interceptor drones in development, some with novel interception methods. For example, the Osoed interceptor uses a net-launching mechanism to ensnare adversary UAVs at speeds up to 140 kilometers per hour. Its design further accommodates ram-based engagement, offering a versatile kinetic approach.

The Future of Interceptor Drones

As with other counter-drone technologies, the contest between drones and interceptors will continue to intensify. Both sides are expanding production capacity, creating a race not only in technology but also in numbers. The side that can field larger quantities of effective interceptors will be positioned to better protect its forces and infrastructure. At the same time, the side that can deploy drone swarms in larger quantities than interceptors will retain an offensive advantage. Advances in deception and seeking technologies will further shape this contest, as each side works to reduce the effectiveness of the other’s systems.

For interceptor drones to achieve their full potential, they will be fully integrated with other layers of counter-drone defense, including electronic warfare, directed energy systems, and traditional air defense. This integration allows interceptors to serve as a cost-effective and flexible layer within a broader defensive architecture, ensuring resilience against the evolving drone threat.