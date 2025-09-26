Ukraine Emerges as a Heavy Crypto User – Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has turned to cryptocurrency as a financial lifeline. Crypto has helped citizens bypass disrupted banking systems and enabled rapid global fundraising for wartime needs.

Ukraine’s growing crypto adoption is a case study on how digital assets can come to the rescue when traditional systems break down.

Ukraine and Nigeria Become Heavy Crypto Users

Ukraine and Nigeria have made the list of top ten crypto adopters worldwide, with Turkiye close behind.

While these three economies have been witnessing a rapid increase in crypto transaction volumes, the nature of activity varies by the region, according to a recent report by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Ukraine’s adoption is mostly driven by institutional transfers ranging from $1-10M and professional transfers ranging from $10K–1M. Although crypto use is becoming more popular and, indeed, essential, Ukraine has yet to bring cryptocurrencies under the purview of the law, as attempts in 2022 were delayed by the war.

The government is taking active initiatives to promote crypto investments and set clear taxation rules, with Ukraine’s unicameral legislature recently approving the draft bill “On Virtual Asset Markets” on its first reading.

In Nigeria, growth is primarily fueled by smaller-denomination retail and professional-sized transactions, with 13% of transactions falling under $1K.

Turkey’s crypto economy, on the other hand, is heavily centered on stablecoins, with trading volume reaching 4% of its GDP.

As the SEC Chairman Paul Atkins noted in a recent keynote address, ‘an invasion of armies can be resisted, but not an idea whose time has come. And today, we must admit that: crypto’s time has come’.

Despite the market slump, global trends clearly point to an optimistic future for cryptocurrencies. For serious investors, the recent dip presents a brilliant opportunity to get in at low prices.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – A Layer-2 Upgrade for Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper has secured the first place on our list of the best altcoins to buy now, and for obvious reasons.

This is likely the only project this season to back up the hype with solid technical progress. The project is building a layer-2 solution for Bitcoin that addresses the key shortcomings of the legacy blockchain, such as its lack of speed and scalability.

A noncustodial Canonical Bridge allows users to seamlessly wrap BTC and move it between the first and second layers, without compromising on security. The feature unlocks a wide range of possibilities for the coin across dApps, DeFi, and other trending crypto domains.

In addition, it brings smart-contract support to the network through SVM integration, as shown below.

Interestingly, unlike many early-stage projects, Bitcoin Hyper is more than just a brilliant idea.

The regular tech updates published on the website instill confidence in the project’s journey ahead. For example, according to a recent update, the team has accomplished these milestones so far.

Bitcoin Hyper has also undergone two smart contract audits by Coinsult and SpyWolf, eliminating any concerns early backers may have around code vulnerabilities.

The native token, $HYPER, is currently in the presale phase and has already raised $18M. Whales have begun circling the project ($17.3K + $87.1K + $12.7K in the last two days alone), signaling its long-term growth potential, as crypto adoption grows worldwide.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is Doge Mania Reloaded

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is another top crypto to buy now.

He is Doge’s gym-bro cousin who believes in hustle and 1000X leverage trades.

Unlike Bitcoin Hyper, $MAXI is not a utility coin. It’s a pure meme coin that relies on community strength and storytelling to drive price action.

But is this just another meme coin here to test its luck?

A detailed analysis of the project’s website shows there is more to Maxi Doge than meets the eye. The project is well-positioned to capture the $DOGE mania that is set to unfold as we approach Uptober.

While Dogecoin continues to generate substantial returns for investors, climbing nearly 100% in a year, it’s unrealistic to expect Dogecoin to deliver max gainz as quickly as low-cap coins with higher upside.

This is where projects like Maxi Doge enter the picture. With a small initial market cap, a clever narrative, and low entry points, it wouldn’t be surprising to see $MAXI outperform Dogecoin this season.

3. BNB ($BNB) Has More in Store This Year

For investors who would rather stick to blue-chip cryptos, BNB is a top crypto to consider now. It has recorded a 59% surge in a year, hitting an all-time high of $1,080 just a few days ago.

BNB’s growing appeal lies in its blockchain ecosystem, known for its low fees and fast transactions. The efficiency has helped it build a large community of users, especially in Asia.

It’s also emerging as a favorite among traditional institutions.

For example, BENJI Token – currently available on Ethereum, Avalanche, Stellar, and Polygon – is expanding to the BNB Chain to make use of its efficient network.

Powered by the trillion-dollar US investment company Franklin Templeton, BENJI Token brings traditional fund shares to the crypto market through tokenization.

The trillion-dollar global investment firm’s BNB integration hints that the network will play a key role in the crypto push into mainstream finance. Real-world tokenization, in particular, is a domain that opens up plenty of opportunities for BNB.

BNB is now listed on all major crypto exchanges at market prices – check out BNB on CoinMarketCap to learn more about its price trend.

Bitcoin Hyper and Maxi Doge tokens, on the other hand, are now in the presale phases and available for purchase at fixed, discounted prices.