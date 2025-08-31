Ukraine Fights Russia’s Return To Gymnastics

Russia’s Angelina Melnikova competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts are set to return to international competition for the first time since 2021, following a ban implemented by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in March 2022.

The ban, which excluded athletes and officials from FIG-sanctioned events due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was lifted on January 1, 2024. The FIG permits their return, but only as “individual neutral athletes” (AIN) under strict conditions prohibiting national representation.

This August, the International Gymnastics Federation confirmed the registration of five Russian or Belarusian gymnasts as authorized neutral athletes (AIN) at the upcoming FIG World Challenge Cup in Paris. Among them was Olympic and World Champion Angelina Melnikova.

Their approval to compete in September has generated significant uproar, with many alleging Melnikova’s participation, in particular, violates FIG rules. Many athletes’ approvals contradict the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) neutrality conditions detailed in their ad-hoc guidelines.

According to the FIG, an athlete’s neutrality status should be determined using the following criteria:

An athlete seeking neutral status must have:

No link with the Russian/Belarusian military or with any national security agency. No communication associated with Russia or Belarus. No support for the military conflict in Ukraine.

Melnikova’s Political Ties

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: (L-R) Silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil, gold medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States and bronze medalist Angelina Melnikova of Team ROC pose for a photo after the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Angelina Melnikova, the third most-decorated female Russian gymnast in history, has generated significant international fandom throughout her career, which includes a historic team gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2021 World All-Around title. However, many argue that her public support for the war in Ukraine should disqualify her from neutral status.

Designated a “Champion of Terror” by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Melnikova competes for the Central Sports Club of the Army (CSKA), which is subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Ukraine considers athletes from this club to be representatives of “the armed forces of the aggressor state.”

Furthermore, Melnikova’s political ties are notable: she ran in a local election in Voronezh in April 2025 and won the primary as a candidate for the pro-government United Russia party. Although she withdrew her candidacy in July to focus on gymnastics, critics point out this was not a retraction of her political stance.

Melnikova has also publicly shown her support for the war on social media, sharing pro-war content and using the Z-symbol for “Za pobedu” (“For victory”). Despite these actions, the FIG confirmed her participation in the upcoming World Challenge Cup.

Ukrainian Gymnastics Reacts

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 29: Lilia Podkopayeva from Ukraine performs in the women’s Olympic individual floor event at the Georgia Dome 29 July. Podkopayeva took the gold with 9.850 pts. (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AFP-IOPP/Eric FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read AF/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Following the confirmation of Russian and Belarusian participation in Paris, I spoke exclusively with the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation (UGF) and Lilia Podkopayeva, the country’s star gymnast and 1996 Olympic and 1995 World All-Around Champion.

Podkopayeva strongly opposes the decision. “This is an injustice the world cannot ignore,” she asserts. “Sport cannot be neutral during a war: every victory becomes a tool of propaganda, and [Russian and Belarusian] participation undermines the very values sport is meant to uphold.”

The Olympic gymnastics legend has long advocated for human rights in her home country, serving as the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador on HIV/AIDS in Ukraine in 2005. Since Russia’s 2022 attack on Ukraine, Podkopayeva has only increased her presence as an anti-war advocate. In 2023, she expanded her humanitarian efforts, providing aid to Ukrainian Border Guards on the front lines.

“The war has killed at least 648 children, hundreds of athletes and coaches, and destroyed over 700 sports facilities. Ukrainian children suffer from rockets and drones, while Russian and Belarusian children train and compete,” she tells me.

“This is an injustice the world cannot ignore. As long as the aggression continues, these athletes must not take part in international competitions.”

Podkopayeva then addressed the FIG directly. “I urge (International Gymnastics Federation) and the sporting community to draw a clear moral line: protecting sport begins with protecting human life.”

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 25: (From L-R) Silver medalist Gina Gogean from Romania, gold medalist Lilia Podkopayeva from Ukraine, and bronze medalists Simona Anamar and Lavinia Milosovici from Romania stand on the podium after winning the women’s individual all-around competition of the Olympic gymnastics event at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, 25 July. Podkopayeva won the title with 39.255 points, followed by Gogean with 39.075 points, and compatriots Anamar and Milosovici with 39.067. (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) AFP-IOPP/ Eric FEFERBERG (Photo credit should read AFP-IOP/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Iryna Deriugina, President of the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation, also issued a strong response to the Russian and Belarusian involvement at the Paris World Challenge Cup in an exclusive letter.

“The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation constantly monitors the composition of participants in international sports competitions and the compliance of this status with the criteria of the International Gymnastics Federation,” Deriugina states.

If a “deviation from the criteria for assigning neutral status with respect to specific athletes is detected,” Deriugina attests that the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation will take “all possible measures to prevent such athletes from participating in international sports competitions.”

These measures include submitting statements to the International Gymnastics Federation, “demanding that the neutral status be revoked from those athletes whose behavior and actions do not meet the criteria of neutrality.” The UGF will also file protests, directed at competition organizers.

Deriugina vows to handle the athletes’ neutral status approvals accordingly. “The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation will take similar actions with respect to the athletes specified,” she says.

She designates athletes’ neutral status as one of the “most important topics for the global sports community,” adding that the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation remains committed to preventing “Sportwashing.”

Cambridge Dictionary defines “Sportwashing” as “the practice of an organization, a government, a country, etc., supporting sports or organizing sports events as a way to improve its reputation.”

“Sportwashing is when sport — with all the positive feelings it inspires — is used to divert attention from social or environmental problems.”

Melnikova’s and her teammates’ approval as neutral athletes is “exactly this case,” the federation alleges.

Next Steps for Ukrainian Gymnastics

If the FIG does not address the UGF’s allegations of sportwashing, Ukrainian athletes may withdraw from the event in a form of “passive protest,” Deriugina stated. The Paris World Challenge Cup’s nominative roster currently includes seven Ukrainian gymnasts.

“At the same time, significant support in preventing the implementation of Sportswashing should be provided by the media, and the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation considers your letter as voicing an existing problem,” she says.

Deriugina also emphasized the media’s crucial role in preventing “Sportwashing,” adding that when the FIG grants “neutrality” status to athletes “despite and contrary to even public facts, [it] discredits the legal institution of ‘neutrality’ itself.