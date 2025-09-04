Ukraine’s parliament backs crypto legalization, taxation bill in first reading

The draft law passed its first reading with 246 votes and proposes an 18% income tax, 5% military tax, along with a temporary 5% rate on fiat conversions in its first year.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, passed the first reading of a bill to legalize and tax cryptocurrency on Wednesday, according to lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak. If signed into law, the bill would significantly shape the digital asset economy in the country, which ranks among the world's top in crypto adoption.

According to Zhelezniak’s announcement on a Telegram channel, the bill passed the first reading with 246 lawmakers voting in support. The legislation's draft outlines an income tax of 18% and a military tax of 5% on digital asset profits. The bill also sets a preferential 5% tax rate on fiat conversions its first year, according to the announcement.

The proposed taxation rate of 23% is in line with the April recommendation of Ukraine’s financial regulator. The initial recommendation exempted crypto-to-crypto and stablecoins transactions, bringing Ukraine’s crypto tax system closer to crypto-friendly countries.

